WINDBER – Meyersdale had next to nothing going offensively for the first five innings in its matchup with Williamsburg in the opening round of the PIAA softball playoffs on Monday.
However, that all changed in the bottom of the sixth inning when the Red Raiders exploded for six runs on four hits, which was enough to vault them to a 6-0 victory over the Blue Pirates.
“We just had to wait to get our timing down and things clicked in the sixth inning,” said Meyersdale coach Tim Miller about his team’s offense being jump-started late. “We were able to string a couple hits, got a couple bunts down finally and made things happen.”
Meyersdale senior pitcher Tara Knopsnyder tossed an efficient complete game shutout with 13 strikeouts, surrendering just three hits and two free passes in her 14th win of the season.
The Red Raiders’ No. 9 hitter, Emily Abraham, started off the sixth with a bunt single and moved to second on a throwing error.
After a foul out to Williamsburg catcher Morgan Webb, Izabella Donaldson walked and Alix Tipton was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
A wild pitch allowed Abraham to score, and freshman Laurel Daniels followed with a 2-RBI triple down the right field line.
“I’m really proud of us. We started off a little shaky,” said Daniels about the rally. “What started us off was Emily’s bunt. She had a great bunt. We really strung our hits together at the end right in that sixth inning, and that was the game changer for us.”
Zoe Hetz brought home Daniels on an RBI base hit up the middle, and Shelby Hetz singled to put runners on second and third with one out.
The second Williamsburg throwing error of the inning let Zoe Hetz and Shelby Hetz come around to score to round out the wild inning.
For the second consecutive game, Meyersdale (23-0), which was down 9-1 in the District 5 Championship game before ultimately storming back with 19 unanswered runs to win 20-9, got off to a less than desirable start.
The thorn in the Red Raiders’ side was Williamsburg left-handed pitcher Elizabeth Frederick, who struck out the side in the second and fourth innings and was rolling with nine strikeouts through the first five frames before the disastrous 6th inning.
“That’s an excellent pitcher right there,” said Miller of Frederick. “She was bringing it.”
But Frederick, who led the Blue Pirates to a 15-5 record and a District 6 runner-up finish, took the loss after giving up six runs, four earned, on four hits to pair with 10 strikeouts and just one walk in six innings of work.
She also reached base three times and had two of the three Blue Pirates’ hits, including a double.
But Knopsnyder left her stranded both times to keep the game scoreless.
Meyersdale will face District 3 Champion Halifax, a 7-5 victor over District 4 runner-up Northeast Bradford, in the Class 1A quarterfinals on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
After last season was lost because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Red Raiders and Knopsnyder are enjoying every moment as they look to continue their perfect season and a chance at a state title.
“All of the girls are so fun and exciting to be around,” said Knopsnyder. “We all mesh as a team. Everyone gets along and everyone’s backing each other up. We all play to our potential and for each other.”
