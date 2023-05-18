REVLOC, Pa. – It was the arm of Claysburg-Kimmel freshman Brayden Haney that kept the Bulldogs’ hopes alive during Thursday’s District 6 Class 1A first-round game at Cambria Township Recreation Park.
With his team down four runs, the freshman shifted over from third base during the fourth inning and held Bishop Carroll Catholic at bay through four innings with just one run allowed on two hits.
His bat produced two runs in Claysburg-Kimmel’s three-run seventh as the ninth-seeded Bulldogs rallied past the Huskies 7-5.
“He came in and did his job,” Claysburg-Kimmel coach Ross Helsel said. “I couldn’t have asked more.”
Claysburg-Kimmel (5-14) advances to play top-seeded Harmony at 4 p.m. Monday in Westover. The Huskies saw their season wrap up with a 4-15 mark, but with 14 of their 16 players eligible to return in 2024 with all six of this season’s juniors featuring in the starting lineup on Thursday.
“This is a bright future for the program,” Bishop Carroll coach Bill Schenk said. “Our goal wasn’t to go undefeated or anything like that. It was, ‘Hey, let’s try to make the playoffs and see what we can do in the playoffs.’ I feel like this game here, we just let slip away. We just didn’t get the key hits when we needed.”
The Huskies grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second with Grant Casses getting plunked by a Braden Furry offering to open the frame. Casses swiped the next two bases before coming home as Mark Mento’s stolen-base attempt drew a throw from Mason Campagna that sailed into shallow center. Mento, who took third on the error, scored a batter later on Preston Gillin’s sacrifice fly to center.
Bishop Carroll tacked on two more runs in the fourth when Gillin singled in Max Oravec a batter before Johnny Golden’s sacrifice fly to left plated Casses, who was hit by Furry a second time.
Bishop Carroll left three on the bags to end the fourth when Luke Repko’s hard-hit grounder to short rested in a fielder’s choice force out at second.
“I think if we get a hit there and go up 6-0 or so, we can almost put the game away,” Schenk said. “(Claysburg-Kimmel) fought back. They got the hits when they needed it.”
Claysburg-Kimmel drew level in the fifth, finally solving Bishop Carroll starter Repko, who had held the Bulldogs to just one hit – a Zach Campagna single in the fourth. Claysburg-Kimmel sent nine batters to the plate in the inning, with RBIs from Caleb Oakes and Zach Campagna highlighting the outburst.
“I told them, ‘Be patient and hit strikes. Get me hits. Stop hurrying. Relax and have fun,’ ” Helsel said. “They did. They got together and had fun. It shows. I’m happy and proud of these guys. They stick together.”
The Huskies grabbed the lead in the bottom half of the fifth as Casses was struck by a Haney pitch with two outs. Casses, running on contact, scored all the way from first when Mento grounded to Zach Campagna at shortstop, leading to a throw that first baseman Landon Douglas couldn’t get a grip on.
Sitting on 91 pitches after the fifth, Repko opened the sixth inning by fanning Robert Schneider in a seven-pitch at-bat before handing the ball to Oravec, who retired two of the three batters he faced.
A single by Mason Campagna to open the seventh kickstarted the Bulldogs’ go-ahead rally that loaded the bases with a Braydale Bauman single and a base on balls to Zach Campagna following a sacrifice bunt from the No. 3 hitter Douglas. Mason Campagna trotted home when Oravec walked Parker Buell. After inducing a Schneider pop out to second, Haney’s smash to the left side slipped under the glove of Casses at short, bringing in Bauman and Zach Campagna.
Haney retired the Huskies in order during the bottom of the seventh to seal the win.
