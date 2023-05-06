RICHMOND, Va. – In a scheduled bullpen game for the Altoona Curve on Saturday night, Matt Eckelman worked a season-high five innings of relief, keeping the Richmond Flying Squirrels bats at bay as Altoona bookended a pair of runs in the first and ninth innings to defeat Richmond 4-2 at the Diamond.
Richmond’s Hayden Cantrelle hit his first home run of the season in the second inning of Nick Dombrowski.
Eckelman followed in the contest and neutralized the Flying Squirrels’ bats with his knuckleball-fastball approach. After working three spotless innings, he allowed a run to Richmond in the sixth. Marco Luciano drew a lead-off walk and advanced to third on a Carter Aldrete double. Cantrelle then bounced a ball to first baseman Jacob Gonzalez, who stepped on the bag for the second out of the inning but could not deliver an on-target throw to Henry Davis at home to check down the run.
Eckelman allowed just that run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in five innings as he came back out in the seventh and worked a hitless frame. Tahnaj Thomas and Tyler Samaniego each gave Altoona a scoreless frame to close out the game, with Samaniego earning his first save of the season.
Altoona saw Domingo Leyba coming through in identical situations during the first and ninth innings. After a Liover Peguero single to open the game in the first, Davis doubled on a ball that went in and out of the mitt of left fielder Ismael Munguia as he leaped against the wall. Leyba then served a line drive into right field to score two runs.
In the ninth, Peguero drew a walk before Davis doubled once again on a ball that popped out of the mitt of center fielder Luis Matos. Leyba broke the tie game with a bouncing ball over the head of Aldrete at third to score Peguero. Matt Gorski followed with a sacrifice fly to score Davis and give the Curve the 4-2 lead.
The win gives Altoona its third of the week against Richmond and guarantees an above-.500 record on its current 11-game road trip. Altoona is 13-11 on the season, 1 1/2 games back from Richmond for first place in the Southwest Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.