TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A schedule change and hour-long delay did not stop the Johnstown Mill Rats as they snagged their first win of the season on Saturday night taking the first of their three-game series against the Terre Haute REX 8-4.
A five-run surge in the seventh allowed the Mill Rats to flip a 4-2 deficit to a 7-4 advantage. Jalen Freeman’s two-RBI single drew Johnstown level before Jack Rogers singled in Tyler Horvat. Morgan Wyatt delivered the Mill Rats’ sixth run via sacrifice fly before Eli Sutton singled in Rogers.
Gio Calamia’s triple in the ninth plated Sutton and set the final.
Terre Haute got on the board first during the opening frame as Sam Pesa hit a sacrifice fly that scored Jeremy Piatkiewicz, making it 1-0. The Mill Rats tied it up in the second on a Wyatt RBI double that scored Rogers
Terre Haute’s Warren Bailey swatted a solo home run in the third and and the REX increased their lead in the fourth thanks to an RBI single from Slater Schield, which scoring Steven Walsh.
Johnstown got one back in the sixth from Horvat scoring on a balk but Terre Haute got it right back in its half of the sixth thanks to another RBI single by Schield, this time scoring Justin Bogard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.