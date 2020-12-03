UNIVERSITY PARK – Makenna Marisa scored a layup at the buzzer as the Penn State University women’s basketball team edged visiting Rhode Island 70-69 on Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Marisa had a team-high 17 points and six assists to lead the 3-0 Lady Lions. Shay Hagans had a career-best 16 points.
Rhode Island, which fell to 0-2, took a 69-68 advantage with less than 10 seconds remaining, but Penn State’s Marisa drove to the net for the game-winner.
Penn State led 34-32 at halftime and maintained a two-point advantage, 51-49, through three quarters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.