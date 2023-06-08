BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – Between the first pitch of the game and the bottom of the sixth inning, Forest Hills and sophomore right-handed pitcher Avery Smiach contained Mid Valley’s powerful lineup.
The Spartans broke loose to start the sixth with Courtney Rebar’s two-run blast to center field providing the game-winning runs in a 4-2 victory in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal softball game.
Villanova University signee Maranda Runco threw a four-hitter and homered on the only pitch she saw, leading off the top of the first.
Smiach retired the next eight batters and did not allow another hit until there was one out in the bottom of the fifth.
“We knew they were going to be a good hitting team the whole game, so we knew we had to try to keep them off the bases the best we could,” Forest Hills coach Krista Hershberger said.
The Rangers accomplished that and took a 2-1 lead and two-hitter into the sixth.
Chiara Zavislak walked to start the sixth and the Mid Valley power immediately went to work. Madison Kizer tripled to left-center field to tie the game and came in when Rebar followed with her no-doubt-about-it homer to center field.
Runco threw a three-hitter, but four walks allowed Forest Hills to keep more pressure on her than Mid Valley applied to Smiach through five innings.
The Rangers moved in front with two runs in the fourth and had the bases loaded before Runco got consecutive strikeouts in the sixth.
Smiach and Myla Gdula walked to start the fourth. Aislinn Myers singled in the tying run. With none out and runners on the corners, Ana Spangler hit a hard groundball to Rebar at first base. Rebar stepped on the bag there for the first out and fired home, but a split second late, allowing Forest Hills to take the lead.
“We did the best we could to hold them off,” Hershberger said. “We were pretty successful until that sixth inning.”
As he dealt with the tension in the opposite dugout, Mid Valley coach Mike Piercy saw familiarities to his 2021 team that used a talented group of sophomores – now the senior leaders – to reach the PIAA championship game before falling short.
With Runco earning state Class 3A player of the year honors from Pennsylvania sports writers, the Spartans made it to the final before falling to Mount Pleasant 5-3.
“We were thinking back that this is us and we’re more like a Mount Pleasant team that beat us,” Piercy said. “We were sophomore-heavy two years ago and Mount Pleasant was senior-heavy. Now, the roles reversed and our juniors and seniors had great poise in the sixth and seventh innings.”
Mid Valley, which has won the past four District 2 titles, is two wins away from a state title.
Forest Hills can use the Spartans' recent history as another reason to have hope that a lineup featuring seven sophomore and freshmen starters is poised to make an impact on the state level in more than one season. On Monday, Forest Hills recorded its first PIAA tournament victory with a 3-1 come-from-behind victory at Upper Dauphin Area. The Rangers played in their first District 6 title game since 2004 on June 1, a 2-1 loss to Juniata in eight innings.
“We just had to get them confident because they were so young and we worked out all those kinks early in the season,” Hershberger said. “We got way further than I thought we would and we made some history at Forest Hills.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.