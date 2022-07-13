ALTOONA, Pa. – Matt Fraizer smacked three hits and brought home a run for Altoona, but a two-run top of the ninth doused the Curve's flame as Richmond defeated Altoona 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The Flying Squirrels (6-8, 46-37) scored twice off Curve (8-6, 41-42) reliever Tyler Samaniego in the ninth inning. Franklin Labour doubled to open the frame before Mike Gigliotti moved him to third on a sacrifice bunt. After Brett Auerbach reached on a fielder’s choice, Diego Rincones doubled to bring home the go-ahead run. Shane Matheny then grounded into an inning-ending double play as Rincones was caught in a rundown between second and third, but Auerbach was able to score on the play. The appearance snapped a 10 1/3 scoreless inning streak for Samaniego as he allowed two runs on two hits in one inning.
The Curve jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the second inning. After back-to-back walks to Liover Peguero and Connor Scott, Fabricio Macias doubled down the left-field line, scoring both runners and advancing to third on the throw. Fraizer then knocked an RBI single to score Macias before Dylan Shockley was hit by a pitch and Jared Triolo was walked to load the bases with one out. Andres Alvarez then drove a ball to deep center field, where Gigliotti made an outstanding diving catch and doubled off Triolo to end the inning.
Richmond scored two runs in the top of the third to even the game. Gigliotti singled to open the frame, and Auerbach reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on a throwing error by Peguero. Rincones then hit an RBI groundout in the next at-bat and Matheny hit an RBI single to tie the game.
The Flying Squirrels scored in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Armani Smith.
Altoona’s starter Kyle Nicolas allowed three runs, with two earned, over 2 2/3 innings with three walks and one strikeout. Bear Bellomy tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings allowing two hits with three strikeouts before Brad Case added two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts.
Altoona continues its six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6 p.m. Thursday night. Right-hander Aaron Shortridge takes the ball for Altoona, with left-hander Jake Dahlberg on the mound for the Flying Squirrels.
