ST. MICHAEL – St. Michael was accustomed to playing in close games during the Cambria County American Legion League regular season.
The Saints, despite winning just four games, stayed in contests until the finish by consistently battling with their opponents, but usually came up on the wrong end. This was once again the case on Saturday night.
A two-run double by Yough first baseman Kam Pritts provided the game’s lone offensive production as the Cougars, behind a complete game effort from pitcher Nate Wilkins, defeated the Saints 2-0 in the Region 7 Tournament Pool A opener.
“Today was really the story of our entire season,” St. Michael head coach Matt Gramling said. “We played really good baseball, we played good defensively and Cody Falger was fantastic on the mound. He pitched well all game. There was just one pitch he left up, and the kid tattooed it.
“At the plate, it was just once again we couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it. It’s another game where we lose 2-0, by two or less runs. It’s about the eighth game this season where we’ve lost that close of a game. We just need a hit to bounce our way, and it hasn’t happened all season.”
St. Michael and Yough were locked in scoreless contest through five innings, with Wilkins and Falger dueling on the mound and keeping runs off the board.
The Cougars led off the sixth with back-to-back hit batsmen, who were moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Steve Manon.
Pritts then connected on the first pitch of his at-bat, stroking a ball off the base of the left-field fence to bring in both runners. Pritts was tagged out trying to advance to third on the play, as Falger retired the next batter on a flyout to quickly end the inning.
“It was very nice to be able to see a clutch hit,” Yough coach Craig Spisak said. “Especially since we couldn’t bring any runners in earlier in the game. We left a lot of guys on base. You have to give St. Michael credit as well, though. They played great defense against us, and their pitcher did what he had to do to keep the game close.”
Prior to Pritts’ double, Yough was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The Cougars stranded a runner at third in three separate innings, including spoiling a bases-loaded, one-out opportunity in the third inning.
St. Michael was able to keep Yough in check by making plays behind Falger, who was tagged with the complete-game loss. The Penn Cambria rising senior surrendered just three hits while recording one walk and strikeout apiece.
“We were very strong defensively,” Gramling said. “We had a couple miscues, but none of them hurt us. We played a great game to support Cody. I can’t say enough about him. He’s been a shining star all year for us. He’s given us some quality innings and been fantastic for us.”
Wilkins was just as strong on the mound for the Cougars, scattering four singles while not allowing a walk. He fanned six batters, including tallying a strikeout to end St. Michael’s biggest threat, where the Saints received two singles from Kirk Bearjar and Koby Kargo, as Bearjar was stranded at second base.
“Nate did very well staying around the plate today,” Spisak said. “Not allowing a walk while very rarely being behind in counts is always a great accomplishment for a pitcher. He stayed ahead of hitters and did a great job mixing his speeds up.”
Kargo went 2-for-3 to lead the St. Michael offense. Zach Myers recorded a hit in the sixth inning.
The Saints (4-13) will next face Phillipsburg at 6 p.m. Sunday. Yough (19-5) is set to match up with Bedford, an 8-7 winner over Philipsburg.
“We’re looking at a couple of guys who could start tomorrow,” Gramling said. “Possibly Jake Poldiak or Luke Scarton. We just have to be able to go in and play good ball, and we definitely have to score some runs tomorrow.”
