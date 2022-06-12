For five decades, the Ken Lantzy Football All-Star Classic has given the region’s best high school players from the chance to take the field in one final high school game.
The 51st edition of the clash between the North and the South will kick off 7 p.m. Friday at Windber Stadium.
Over the years, the week leading up to Friday night has become just as memorable for the players as the game itself.
Festivities opened on Sunday with a picnic at Windber Recreation Park for all players, coaches and family members.
It was the first chance for a lot of the participants to interact and get to know who they’ll be living and practicing with during the next few days.
“Some of the greatest players that I don’t get to see on a week-to-week basis – to be able to coach them and put everything together in three days is a challenge,” said Windber coach Matt Grohal, who will be in charge of the South squad.
“There’s so many good players in our area now that are going on to play at the next level. It’s going to be fun to get these kids to gel together in a short amount of time and hopefully get out of there with a win on Friday night.”
Grohal has been an assistant coach twice, with his most recent action coming in 2011. He will lead six of his former players who helped the Ramblers go undefeated during the regular season while also capturing the WestPAC and Appalachian Bowl titles.
One of those former players is Grohal’s son, Nathan, and it’s part of what makes the event just a little bit sweeter for him.
“The last time I coached, I got to coach my nephew. To be with not only my son, but all these kids that I’m coaching that have all grown up at my house – they’re all special to me,” Grohal said. “With my son not playing at the next level, this is it. It’ll be a fun night.”
All of the players will spend the next three nights in dorms at Pitt-Johnstown. While there, they’ll practice at Richland Stadium, host a youth football clinic on Tuesday and be treated to lunch and dinner at various restaurants throughout the area.
The participants also have the chance to earn MVP scholarships that are presented directly following the game.
The opportunity is something that players relish, knowing it will be their last chance to compete at a high school level.
Take 2021 Class 2A all-state wide receiver and Conemaugh Township graduate Jackson Byer, who will be making his final appearance on the gridiron after choosing to play basketball at Juniata College, for example.
“It’s a really cool experience, not only to be picked but to play with some of the guys that I’ve been playing against all my life,” Byer said about the experience.
“I think it’s going to be pretty cool going to different restaurants with different people, meeting new guys that I’ve never played with or against. It’ll be pretty sweet practicing and getting to know some of the coaches.”
Meanwhile, Richland graduate and North team member Kellan Stahl will play football in college after committing to Washington & Jefferson in February.
His high school experience was one to remember after he threw for more than 7,200 yards and 96 touchdowns during his time as the Rams’ starting quarterback.
In addition to all of the added bonuses that come throughout the week, none might be more momentous than the actual honor of being chosen.
“It’s a great tradition,” Stahl said.
“Me and my teammates have watched all of the older kids play through this that have gone to Richland and other schools. It’s amazing to be part of it now.”
