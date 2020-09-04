A lantern release will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in memory of Kai Burkett, the Chestnut Ridge senior who was killed in a car wreck a week earlier.
Aaron Burkett, Kai’s older brother, tweeted “an invite to the entire community. No matter who you are or where you’re from, it would warm my heart to see you there in support of my brother and best friend. Come as you are, no dress is required. Kai never liked dressing up anyhow.”
The release will be held at the Burkett Pond on Wentz Road in New Paris.
Kai Burkett, 17, was a two-time state medalist for the Lions wrestling team.
