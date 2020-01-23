Bob Landis is a Berlin Brothersvalley High School graduate who spent the past 14 seasons with the Somerset High football program – nine as head coach.
But Landis’ recent hiring as head coach at North Star High School will represent a homecoming of sorts for the 39-year-old coach.
“There were no issues at Somerset,” said Landis, a two-time Tribune-Democrat Coach of the Year who also won the state’s top coaching honor in Class AAA in 2014. “It’s just an opportunity for me to be in the school district where my wife works and my kids go to school. My oldest son is in fifth grade now. This is a chance to maybe one day coach him.
“Hopefully I’ll have an opportunity to coach where my sons are going to play.”
The North Star School District Board of Directors voted 8-1 to hire Landis during its Jan. 14 meeting.
Landis had a nine-year record of 55-47 at Somerset, including a 32-7 mark from 2013 to 2015. The Golden Eagles were 3-8 in 2019.
His team won a program-best 13 games in 2014 (13-2) and advanced to the PIAA Class AAA semifinal round.
Somerset beat Clearfield (27-0) for the District 5-6-8-9 subregional crown and then reeled off state playoff victories over Selinsgrove (47-14) and Bethlehem Catholic (30-0), the latter a stunning upset. Archbishop Wood beat the Golden Eagles one round shy of the state title game.
“I always will have respect for the opportunity Somerset gave me,” Landis said. “They gave me my first head coaching opportunity. Scott Close has been the athletic director the whole time I was head coach. It was great working with him.”
Landis earned his second straight Tribune-Democrat Coach of the Year honor in 2014 and capped that season with his selection as Pennsylvania Football Writers Class AAA Coach of the Year.
“That team we had that played in the state final four, that was a great period of time,” Landis said. “We had some great players. The opportunity to be around so many great young men for so many years was special.”
North Star has had six straight losing seasons and combined for only 12 wins during that stretch.
Prior to the recent skid, the Cougars had four consecutive winning records and went a combined 35-14 from 2010 through 2013. North Star won District 5 crowns in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2011. The Cougars were district runner-up in 2012.
“Bob brings a lot of experience in the Laurel Highlands. He’s been playing and coaching football forever,” said North Star Athletic Director Stacy Schmitt, who coached the football team during that successful run. “He’s a local boy. We’re hoping he can bring some enthusiasm back to the program and put us on to the winning ways we once had.
“It seems like the kids I’ve talked to in school already are pretty excited about the offense and defense he runs,” Schmitt said.
“They’re glad he’s part of the North Star family now.”
Landis’ wife, Amanda, is an elementary school teacher in the district. His sons Heath, 10, and Hayden, 7, are students at North Star.
“Stacy Schmitt is the athletic director and he was the head coach of the football team,” Landis said. “I’m excited to work with him. It’s going to come down to guys buying into the program. That’s the same anywhere you work.”
Landis graduated from Berlin Brothersvalley and then played four years at Waynesburg University. He was an assistant at NCAA Division III Averett University in Danville, Virginia, in 2002 before returning home to volunteer at Berlin Brothersvalley for two seasons under Doug Paul.
He joined the Golden Eagles staff in 2005 and became head coach in 2011.
“The first thing we have to work on is getting the kids out for football,” Landis said. “They have athletes in the school. The basketball team does well. The wrestling team does well. We have to get kids out for football.
“We have to establish offseason training and get the ball rolling going into the summer.”
Somerset AD Close said the district is advertising the position of head football coach.
