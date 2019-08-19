LORETTO – St. Francis women’s soccer coach Ellie Davis announced the hiring of Frankie LaManna as assistant coach.
LaManna comes to Loretto by way of Pittsburgh where he was assistant coach for the Women’s Premier Soccer League Team Steel City FC. He was previously a volunteer assistant coach for Robert Morris women’s soccer and assistant coach for Defiance men’s soccer.
LaManna played at Allegheny College. He was also a volunteer assistant coach for Duquesne men’s soccer and California (Pa.) women’s soccer. Prior to his collegiate coaching experience, LaManna was the Peters Township varsity boys assistant coach and freshmen boys head coach. He was an assistant coach for varsity boys and head coach for middle school boys at Canon-McMillan.
LaManna also has coaching experience with the PAWest Olympic Development Program, the Beadling Soccer Club, the Century United Football Club and the Pittsburgh Football Club. He played collegiately at Robert Morris where he redshirted as a freshman before transferring to Allegheny College, making eight starts and nine appearances before suffering an injury.
LaManna graduated from Robert Morris with a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a dual major in finance and economics in 2013. He received a Master of Science in recreation and sport science with a focus on soccer coaching from Ohio in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.