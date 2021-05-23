The Ladies Greater Johnstown Golf Association (GJGA) held its first match of the season on Saturday at Ebensburg Country Club.
Somerset Country Club’s Vileska Gelpi, Pam Rohrer and Teryll Gribble combined for the low gross score of 246.
Ebensburg Country Club’s Dana Kovash, Joelle Sweeney and Laurie Myers carded a 216 for the low net.
Gelpi, the 2020 PIAA Class 2A champion and North Carolina A&T signee, posted a 75 for the low gross score. Dolly Templeton shot a 70 for the lowest net tally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.