Tiffany Ostinowsky had the individual low gross score, and Julia Phillips had the individual low net, as the Ladies Greater Johnstown Golf Association finished the 2022 season on Saturday at Windber Country Club.
Ostinowsky, of Windber Country Club, shot a 77. Phillips, of Berkley Hills, had a 72.
Windber Country Club's Jane Matthews, Ostinowsky and Liz Zajdel had the team low gross at 255.
Somerset Country Club posted the team low net of 227 shot by Teryll Gribble, Pam Rohrer and Dianna Craig.
The 2022 overall team low gross champion was Ebensburg Country Club with a cumulative 774 in three tournaments held at Oakbrook Country Club, Berkley Hills and Windber Country Club.
