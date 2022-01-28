KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Kutztown University won the final three individual bouts and four of the last six to defeat Pitt-Johnstown 22-14 in a meeting of PSAC wrestling powers on Friday night.
The NCAA Division II 11th-ranked Golden Bears knocked the 13th-ranked Mountain Cats from the unbeaten ranks.
"This was kind of a slap in the face," Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. "When the team loses, it's the coach's fault. We didn't click well. It makes me want to work harder.
"We'll get back in the wrestling room and get back to work. We have three big matches left. We'll see how we respond. We want to finish strong."
The Mountain Cats are 10-1 overall, 3-1 in PSAC competition.
Kutztown is 8-0 overall, 3-0 in the conference.
"We were off right from the beginning," Pecora said. "We just weren't wrestling the system and didn't wrestle well the first two matches."
Kutztown’s Matt Wilde won at 125, and fourth-ranked Collin Wickramaratna had a major decision at 133 for an early Golden Bears lead.
Pitt-Johnstown overcame a 7-0 deficit through two bouts to take an 8-7 advantage after Mountain Cats 141-pounder Caleb Morris won by a 2-0 decision over Kevin Fenstermacher, and sixth-ranked Jacob Ealy recorded a technical fall over Michael Cusick, 19-4, 6:18, at 149.
"We pulled one out at 141 on a ride out," Pecora said of Morris' win. "Jake Ealy scored big on a technical fall at 149. I thought we were back in it."
Then, Kibwe McNair pinned UPJ’s 11th-ranked 157-pounder Nate Smith in 1:50 to put Kutztown back in front 13-8.
"The big turn around came at 157," Pecora said. "He was in on a couple shots and just couldn't finish. The other guy hit a back arch.
"That was the turning point of the match," Pecora added. "They got a pin there. I really believe nine times out of 10, we win that match by decision. Nate just got out of his comfort zone and shouldn't have been going upper body in that situation."
The Mountain Cats’ eighth-ranked Dillon Keane won by decision at 165, and fourth-ranked Brock Biddle won by decision at 174 to put UPJ ahead, 14-13.
"At 165 and 174 we won but we didn't wrestle well," Pecora said. "We should have got bonus points there."
Kutztown closed with decision wins by Matthew Weinberg at 184, Brian Kennerly at 197, and top-ranked Andrew Dunn at 285.
"It was the first match all year when things didn't fall in place for us," Pecora said. "We didn't wrestle well at the beginning. They got a little bit hot. The 157-pound match was the turnaround. You take six off (Kutztown) and even if we get a three. That's big."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.