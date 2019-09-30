ALTOONA – The top two seeds advanced to Wednesday’s District 6 Class AA singles championship with straight set victories on Monday.
Top-seeded and defending champion Alyssa Kush of Westmont Hilltop, a sophomore, will square off against second-seeded Olivia Ratchford, a Central Cambria junior, at noon Wednesday, in the title match at Mansion Park.
Kush and Ratchford both had first-round byes.
Kush, who did not drop a game all day, topped Forest Hills Abigail Seese (6-0, 6-0) and Corinne Markovich of Central Cambria (6-0, 6-0) in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. Ratchford topped Macie Poborski of Forest Hills 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Winnie Grot of Tyrone 6-0, 6-0.
