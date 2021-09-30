SALIX, Pa. – Alyssa Kush played and medaled in her second District 6 championship event in as many days.
The Westmont Hilltop senior standout placed second in the individual competition and helped the Hilltoppers claim the team crown in the District 6 Class 2A girls golf championship at Windber Country Club on a sunny Thursday afternoon.
A day earlier, Kush earned the elite status as a four-time District 6 2A girls tennis champion with her fourth gold medal during singles competition at the Richland Elementary School courts.
Next, she’ll be headed to the PIAA Class 2A championships in each sport.
“I was really excited to get the opportunity again to play golf and tennis,” said Kush, who only began playing competitive golf in the summer of 2020.
“I’m just thankful they didn’t happen to fall on the same day and that I’m able to play both sports in the fall. It’s hard to play one sport, let alone two. I just try to play both of them as much as possible. If some fall on the same day, I just have to pick one to go to.”
Kush shot an 8-over-par 80 on Thursday to finish 12 strokes behind District 6 2A champion Cassidy Miksich, a Tyrone Area junior who won her third consecutive district gold medal.
Huntingdon’s Jordan Houck was third at 93, followed by a pair of Penn Cambria golfers in fourth-place Alyssa Mostick at 97 and fifth-place Bella Spahr at 100.
The top-four finishers and the members of the team champion all advance to the PIAA Championship events. The individual state championship in 2A will be on Oct. 18 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
The PIAA Class 2A team title will be decided on Oct. 25 on the same course.
The PIAA Class 2A girls tennis single championship tournament will be on Nov. 5-6 at the Hershey Racquet Club.
“I was just lucky that they didn’t fall on the same day and I just tried to practice both of them as much as possible to give myself a good chance of doing well at districts,” Kush said of the back-to-back tennis/golf events this week.
“It was definitely a challenge.
“I was a little nervous coming in. I just tried to tell myself to have fun, think of one shot at a time and try not to put too much pressure on myself.
“In the end, I just started playing golf so it’s amazing I’m even here right now.”
Westmont won the team title with a 288, a 10-stroke advantage over runner-up Penn Cambria.
In addition to Kush’s 80, the Hilltoppers had Shannen Mullen shoot 103, Nora Mullen, 105, and Elle Kovalchik, 120.
The top-three totals are tabulated into each team’s score.
“Alyssa coming in with an 80 was awesome, Shannen and Nora came in with a 103 and a 105, which was enough to put us over Penn Cambria, who played great,” Westmont Hilltop coach Rob Patula said. “All the teams did a great job.”
With the last group still out on the course, Penn Cambria’s 298 score already had been tabulated. Westmont Hilltop needed Nora Mullen to shoot 115 or lower in order to either tie for first or win. She had a 105.
“We tried to go with what we’ve been saying all year. ...‘We’ll add them up whenever the match is over and see where the numbers fall,’ ” Patula said.
“We were fortunate enough to come on the right side of it.”
In addition to top-five finishes by Penn Cambria’s Mostick and Spahr, the Panthers had Marlie Krug shoot a 101 and Kylee Marshall carded a 108.
“This is just amazing,” Mostick said of securing the fourth and final state qualifying spot.
“This is the first time I broke 100 so I’m really happy. It was tough out there but I got a hold of it.”
The sub-100 total included a strong finish.
“I chipped one in on 18,” Mostick said. “I was so happy, I started jumping.”
Spahr, a junior, said the experience will help her and the Panthers in the future.
“It was nerve-wracking because I was playing with two really good golfers and I was trying to keep up with them,” Spahr said. “We were only 10 strokes off. Maybe it will happen next year.”
State College won the District 6 Class 3A team title and Bellefonte’s Riley Clute won the 3A gold with an 89.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
