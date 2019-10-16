EBENSBURG – Central Cambria sophomore Stella Kuntz has witnessed quite a bit of success in her still young cross country career.
As a defending district and state champion with the Red Devils, she looked to add more hardware to her collection at the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference (LHAC) championship Wednesday at Central Cambria High School.
With a top finish of 19 minutes, 26 seconds, she bested the cold conditions to claim first place among all girls along with the conference crown.
“That was a good race,” Kuntz said. “There were a lot of good runners here today.”
Several runners were obviously impacted by the cold weather, which made it difficult for many to breathe.
But Kuntz looked unbothered by the chilly conditions as she passed through the finish line with plenty of energy left.
“I love the cold weather. I like it colder when I run,” Kuntz said. “We were all just really pumped up to run today.”
As a key member of the state championship team last fall, Kuntz is looking to guide the Red Devils back to glory this season.
Though claiming the conference title was special, her sights are already looking forward.
“Being able to move onto districts and potentially win there as a team means more to me than winning LHACs,” Kuntz said.
“I’m so excited for districts.”
Trailing Kuntz was Westmont Hilltop junior Ellie Dorian, who crossed the finish line second with a time at 19:34.
“The weather was obviously not great, but I felt pretty good today,” Dorian said.
Through the first loop of the race, Dorian trailed Kuntz and Central Cambria teammate Annaliese Niebauer.
“Using the downhill really helped me,” Dorian said. “I always tend to go fast downhill.
“That’s kind of where I caught here.”
Though Niebauer was passed by Dorian late in the race, the freshman runner stuck with it and finished third at 19:48.
“I was very happy with how I ran,” Niebauer said.
“I went back to my normal race-prep routine. It was a good race.”
Niebauer raced with Kuntz for over half the race until finally losing some traction in the last quarter.
“It helped keeping up with (Kuntz),” Niebauer said. “I felt myself starting to die down a little bit at the end and didn’t want to hold her back. I told her to just go.”
Central Cambria also had a fourth-place finish from freshman Abbie George at 20:09.
As a multi-sport athlete, Westmont Hilltop senior Nick Fetzer had his work cut out for him.
A member of his school’s soccer team, his Hilltoppers endured two long and strenuous games the past two nights.
With not much left in the tank, he gave it his all and finished with a respectable time of 16:15 to take second place.
Fetzer, who was the defending LHAC boys champion, was overtaken in the second half of the race by eventual champion, Van May, of Bedford.
“I thought I performed decently well,” Fetzer said. “I just had two nights in a row of over 80 minutes of soccer games. I’m happy that I at least did pretty well.”
Fetzer and May have remained atop the LHAC for the past three years as the two have split the last three conference championships.
This was May’s second title after taking home the title in 2017.
“Van’s a good competitor. Him and I always go back and forth,” Fetzer said. “We were pretty close, and I ran a decent time. I was happy with it.”
The Central Cambria duo of Toby Cree and Nate Kuntz ran the entirety of the race together to claim third and fourth place, respectively.
The two finished with an identical time of 17:05.
In total, the Red Devils claimed six of the top 10 spots as Ike Haycisak (fifth, 17:16), Eli Wandel (sixth, 17:22), Adam Lechleitner (seventh, 17:41) and Devon Morgan 10th, 17:48) all supplemented the Central Cambria effort.
“We ran this just like any other normal race,” Kuntz said.
“We ran as a pack and ran together. That really worked for us.”
