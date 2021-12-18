CRESSON – Central Cambria’s Ethan Kubat dropped a 4-3 decision to Woodbridge’s Jadon Stephens in the 189-pound final of the Panther Holiday Classic, turning in the area’s highest individual finish during the weekend at Mount Aloysius College.
Thirteen area wrestlers reached the podium with Bishop McCort Catholic, Berlin Brothersvalley, Central Cambria, North Star, Penn Cambria and Somerset each placing two. Bedford also had a place-winner.
Penn Cambria was the region’s highest-finishing team, taking 23rd out of 47 scoring teams with 68 points. North Star (24th, 66 points), Berlin Brothersvalley (27th, 60.5) and Central Cambria (29th, 53) also placed in the top 30 of the team competition, won by Dallastown’s 165.5 points.
Bishop McCort had two wrestlers – Devon Magro (126 pounds) and Jordan Butler (145) – take third while Somerset’s Ethan Hemminger fell in the the third-place match at 160 pounds. North Star’s Tim Tretter fell to Butler in the fifth-place bout at 145.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Grant Mathias took fifth at 189 by pinning Penn Cambria’s Austin Wagner, while Bedford’s Cooper Lingenfelter earned sixth-place honors at 285.
Four area representatives won their seventh-place matches as North Star’s Colton Frazier (106), Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover (126), Somerset’s Rowan Holmes (172) and Central Cambria’s Karter Quick (285) wrapped up their weekends with victories. Berlin Brothersvalley’s Hunter Cornell (138) was the area’s lone eighth-place finisher.
