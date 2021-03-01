Kevin Krug knows following in the coaching footsteps of legendary Mike Hogan will not be an easy chore. Krug was recently approved as the next Northern Cambria girls volleyball coach.
“I have to be out of my mind to volunteer and accept to coach a program that is synonymous with a living legend Hall of Fame coach in Mike Hogan,” Krug said. “The standard that he has set for volleyball at Northern Cambria, and honestly the entire western Pennsylvania area is second to none. The one thing I have going for me, though, is that because I am already a varsity coach at Northern Cambria, in another sport (softball), I know Mike and he has offered to share with me anytime I need him.”
After 30 seasons leading the Lady Colts, Hogan stepped down after last fall. The member of the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame won four state titles (2005, 2009, 2018 and 2019) and 10 District 6 crowns. Son Jeff (St. Francis) and daughters Ashley (Maryland and Pitt-Johnstown) and Maggie (St. Francis) have advanced to the Division I level as volleyball players. He also led the boys program for a short period of time.
“Fourteen years now, I have been able to watch Coach Hogan mold his teams into winners as both of my daughters have played for him,” Krug said. “He did this sometimes even when he really didn’t have the combination of athletes that he should have been able to do that with. I kind of compare him to a master chef. He could take average ingredients and turn them into a pretty good dinner. But when he had those magical ingredients, his true mastery shined. The championships were great, but I think I am most impressed when he was able to take his average athletically talented teams and turn them into playoff contenders.”
Krug will intend to keep Northern Cambria among the top programs in the Heritage Conference, District 6 and across the commonwealth. The Colts won seven straight District 6 titles between 2004-10 and earned PIAA runner-up finishes in 2004 and 2006.
“Under Coach Hogan, the program at Northern Cambria raised the bar for volleyball in western Pennsylvania,” Krug said. “Other schools realized that if they do not improve their programs, they would never be competitive in this sport. Northern Cambria became the standard that all other schools compared themselves to. Success was expected and almost always achieved. Coach Hogan knew the game of volleyball, he was a master at recognizing talent and placed his players in situations that gave them the chance to succeed. I will try to do the same as Coach Hogan did, and also bring in some of my own experience in coaching, especially in recognizing talent and putting players in situations to obtain success.”
Hogan’s sustained excellence over a long period of time will be a challenge for Krug, but he believes it can be done.
“I do not believe there will ever be another Coach Hogan in the sport of volleyball,” Krug said of the former Penn State player. “The success that he had and the longevity of his tenure is something you just do not see anymore in one program. It would be foolish of me to try and be him. Even though Coach Hogan has moved into the next chapter of his life and will be missed, Northern Cambria athletics is still alive and well and thriving.”
Krug is steadfast in his beliefs that the program Hogan built over three decades can be sustained. Having past experience coaching most of the players will help Krug starting this fall.
“We have some great athletes who are excited and ready to show that they can still compete and win,” Krug said. “My expectations for volleyball are no less than they are for my softball team. Dedication, perseverance and willingness to do great in school, sports and their personal lives, is always expected of my players. I know these young ladies already, and they know me and what I expect. They are outstanding young women and represent Northern Cambria proudly. I know that the volleyball program is going through a huge change after 30 years and we have very tough conference and district competitors to face, but I truly believe our team will rise to the occasion and play their hearts out. We will be competitive, try and give our opponents more than they can handle and hopefully we can continue the Northern Cambria tradition of hanging championship banners on our walls.”
