EDINBORO, Pa. – John Paul Kromka posted game highs of 21 points and five blocks to go along with 12 rebounds, and Fred Mulbah collected 17 points and a game-high nine assists as Pitt-Johnstown outscored Edinboro by 16 points in the second half to pull away for a 72-59 PSAC West road victory on Saturday afternoon.
Pitt-Johnstown made it three straight wins and 10 of its past 11 to improve to 17-4 overall and hold on to the top spot in the PSAC West at 13-2.
Pitt-Johnstown also got 12 points from Drew Magestro, eight points and a career-high 11 rebounds from Jared Jakubick, and seven points and three rebounds from Ryan Smith.
The Mountain Cats got off to a bit of a slow start and spotted Edinboro an eight-point lead on Deontae Robertson’s jumper eight minutes into the game, but a Kromka free throw and Magestro’s 3-pointer quickly cut the deficit in half less than a minute later.
The Fighting Scots stayed hot and got the lead out to 29-20 on Cyrie Coates’ basket at 8:09. Sparked by Mulbah’s conventional three-point play, the Mountain Cats outscored Edinboro 12-3 over the next five minutes to knot it at 32 on Kromka’s driving layup.
Robertson’s 3-pointer with under a minute broke another tie and gave Edinboro a slim 38-35 halftime advantage.
The Mountain Cats took control immediately. Pitt-Johnstown jumped on the Fighting Scots with a 12-2 run to begin the second half. Mulbah scored the first three points to tie, and Kromka added a pair of baskets to close a 7-0 spurt that put the Mountain Cats on top, before Ryan Smith’s 3-pointer at 15:37 increased it to 47-40.
The Mountain Cats held the momentum and began to pull away. Jakubick knocked down a 3-pointer midway through the half that got the lead into double digits at 56-46, and another bucket from Mulbah at 7:08 extended it to 16.
Magesto’s basket with 5:21 remaining gave Pitt-Johnstown its largest lead of the day at 18, and the Mountain Cats went on to the double-digit win.
After shooting 36% in the first half, Pitt-Johnstown picked up the pace and shot 47% in the second half to finish at 41.4% (29-for-70). The Pitt-Johnstown defense cooled off Edinboro in the second half. The Fighting Scots, who ended the day at 40.7% (24-for-59), shot 53% in the opening half, but were limited to just 27.6%, including 0-for-9 from behind the arc, in the second half. The Mountain Cats hit seven 3-pointers while holding Edinboro to just 4-for-18 from 3-point range.
Robertson’s 15 points and Terrence Moore’s 12 points and 13 rebounds led the way for the Fighting Scots, who dropped to 5-12 overall and 3-19 in the PSAC.
