Pitt-Johnstown’s John Paul Kromka, left, lays up a shot in front of Slippery Rock’s Micah Till during a PSAC first round playoff game in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.2, 2020.

 By John Rucosky
Pitt-Johnstown senior forward John Paul Kromka earned a first-team selection on the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) all-Atlantic Region on Friday.

Kromka previously took two second-team nods on the regional squad.

Seventh-seeded Pitt-Johnstown (20-10) will open play in the Atlantic Region quarterfinal round on Saturday against second-seeded West Liberty State University (28-3) at 2:30 p.m. at the Indiana (Pa.) Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

West Liberty is led by two-time D2CCA Atlantic Region Player of the Year Bryce Butler, a junior guard from Latrobe who averaged 22.3 points and 7.8 rebounds a game to earn this year's honor.

Kromka recently took his fourth consecutive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division Defensive Player of the Year award. He leads Pitt-Johnstown in scoring (17.3), rebounding (7.1), field goal percentage (68.4%), blocks (72) and steals (37).

Coach Bob Rukavina’s Mountain Cats will make their fifth appearance in the Division II regional tournament.

