JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – O right-handed hurler Jake Kramer showed pinpoint control both on the mound and with his postgame comments.
“It just felt effortless today,” Kramer said after pitching O to a convincing 7-0 victory over Laurel Auto Group on Friday evening at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
It looked that way, too.
Kramer tossed six strong, shutout innings. The California (Pa.) product fanned six batters, walked only two and scattered three hits. His performance sparked O to its fifth consecutive victory in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League.
“All season, he has just come in and thrown gas,” O manager Ken Ashbrook said of his starting pitcher’s performance.
“He’s probably throwing 92-93 (mph) and a lot of the guys in this league don’t see that every day. He just comes out, he’s a bulldog, and he just goes after it.”
Kramer showed signs of dominance throughout Friday’s performance, but it did take him a while to get going. He issued a pair of first-inning walks and yielded a double to Laurel Auto Group’s Brady Yard to load the bases in the bottom of the first, but he bounced back to strike out Cam Colwell and then induced Ben Smith to a lazy groundout to thwart the early scoring chance.
Kramer admitted he was perturbed by some strike calls in that opening frame.
“I just thought my team was going to get my back with everything,” Kramer explained. “I kind of settled down after that and next inning, I just refocused and went back out there.”
He did just that.
In fact, he went onto retire the side in order over the next three innings. Wade Plowman mustered a single off him to lead off the fifth, but Kramer set the next three batters down in order after that.
“He threw a good game,” Laurel Auto Group manager Adam Polites said of Kramer. “We only had a couple of hits and he kept us off the board. We had some guys on bags and we’ve just got to produce more, obviously.”
O could not muster any runs off Laurel Auto Group starter John Luke Bailey over the first three innings, but left fielder Cole Strick saw a pitch he liked with one out in the fourth and launched a solo home run to start the scoring on Friday.
“I was seeing the fastball well out of the hand,” said Strick, a Windber graduate and rising sophomore at Mount Aloysius College. “I knew breaking stuff was coming eventually, so I got two strikes and just used my hands and let the ball fly, I guess.”
Strick’s homer was the precursor for what was to come in the following frame. O broke the game open in the top of the fifth with a six-run inning that saw 10 batters head to the plate.
Jake Bredl and Forest Hills graduate Colton Cornell each rocketed two-run home runs in the frame to emphatically get O to seven runs.
“Their pitching was throwing to where we could get the bat around on it and they could get a piece on it,” Ashbrook said of his team’s three-homer game.
The starting pitcher was also appreciative of the run support.
“That’s so big. I’m out there cheering with them,” Kramer said of his teammates’ offensive explosion. “It just makes the game more fun, too.”
Friday’s loss was the fifth in a row for Laurel Auto Group. The team raced out to a 13-6 mark to start the season and held a multiple-game lead in first place, but will wake up on Saturday morning in fourth place of the JCBL standings.
“Sometimes you just don’t hit the ball, and it feels like we’re just in a bad rut right now,” Polites said of his team’s recent skid.
