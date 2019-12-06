Max Kouznetsov’s start to his Johnstown Tomahawks career didn’t unfold in hockey textbook fashion.
In fact, the Johnstown forward had a somewhat painful debut.
As the NAHL season has progressed, Kouznetsov has adapted while scoring points and helping the second-place Tomahawks win games.
“Getting hurt isn’t too fun obviously but I think it helped me because I was able to kind of see how the whole process works and how Coach Mike (Letizia) takes care of his players, how he plays his systems,” said Kouznetsov, who netted five goals and had 14 points during 11 games in November. “I was able to see how guys actually play and what we do as a team.
“When I came back I was more mentally adjusted to the game. It was easier for me to see this is how we play and this is where I should be.”
The 5-foot-11 player from Vorhees, New Jersey, will be counted on during one of the biggest weekend’s of the Tomahawks’ season so far.
The East Division-leading New Jersey Titans will visit 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial for games on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (7 p.m.).
The Titans are three points ahead of the Tomahawks in the standings.
“This whole week we’ve been preparing. All the boys are ready to go,” Kouznetsov said. “We need to get the four points to catch up. We need to get to that first place.”
New Jersey (19-3-1) is playing much like the record-breaking Tomahawks did last season. The Titans are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games and have scored 114 goals while giving up 69.
“There are no secrets how the division has been going,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “They’ve had a heckuva run to start the season and it was kind of what we expected.
“They have a lot of returnees from last season. We anticipated them having a really strong season.”
Some might have predicted a rebuilding year for the Tomahawks after so many key pieces of last season’s 98-point team moved on. But after a slow start, Johnstown has moved up the division ladder, going 6-2-2 in the last 10 games.
Kouznetsov (nine goals, 24 points) has had a big part in the offense’s success, along with leading-scorer Christian Gorscak (11 goals, 29 points), Bennett Stockdale (seven goals, 27 points) and Carson Gallagher (13 goals, 25 points).
“He’s been driven,” Letizia said of Kouznetsov. “He’s created offense for us. He’s been scoring goals. He’s making plays happen. He’s tough to defend. He’s a big part of our power play.”
Kouznetsov had five goals and 10 points in his last six games. He has three power-play tallies, one game-winner and a plus-6 rating.
But the season didn’t start out on such a positive trend.
The Tomahawks selected Kouznetsov in the 10th round of the NAHL draft this summer even though Kouznetsov was to begin the season in the United States Hockey League with Cedar Rapids.
“(Johnstown assistant) Coach Nick Perri reached out to me over the summer,” Kouznetsov said.
“He knew I was going to start the year in Cedar Rapids. He assured me if anything were to go wrong, they wanted me here.
“Things didn’t work out for me in Cedar Rapids, but I think it worked out for the best.”
Early on, Kouznetsov hit a few bumps. Soon after joining the Tomahawks, he was injured during the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota, in September.
He got to our team at the beginning of the season and had one practice,” Letizia said. “He went to the Showcase and took a tough hit and was out of the Showcase. He missed our home opening weekend against New Jersey in September. He came back in the first weekend of October in Maine. He had three points in his first game back.
“This last month he’s really erupted and been a huge part of our team.”
So far, the high point came on Nov. 22 when Kouznetsov scored a pair of third period goals to help the Tomahawks come back to tie visiting Maryland Black Bears.
He assisted on the game-winner in a 5-4 overtime victory.
The game had added significance because Kouznetsov’s grandparents traveled from Russia to see him play.
Kouznetsov was born in the United States and grew up in the country, but his parents, who also attended the game, are both from Russia.
His grandparents had traveled to America in the past, but they hadn’t seen him play in years until his breakout performance against the Black Bears.
“It was awesome. They didn’t see me play for the last two years,” Kouznetsov said.
“The fact that they saw those two goals after two years was awesome. I couldn’t even dream about that. It was spectacular.”
Kouznetsov hopes he and the Tomahawks can create a few more lasting memories this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.