JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After two games on the road to begin the season, the Johnstown Mill Rats played their highly anticipated opener at Sargent's Stadium at the Point on Saturday night, but the outcome was not the same as the Rats' two victories.
Champion City pitcher Cade Kontny threw seven stellar innings, while the Kings capitalized on multiple Mill Rats miscues, to cruise to a shortened 11-1 victory in eight innings in Prospect League action in front of a crowd of 1,061 fans.
"That's just baseball, and we faced a good pitcher," Johnstown manager Tyler Sullivan said. "A couple times we hit the ball hard, it was just right at people. I think we didn't put enough pressure on them, and the balls just didn't fall our way. We fell behind early, too, plus we gave them a lot. We had some errors and walks that hurt us, and you can't do that against a good team."
Kontny allowed just one run on three hits in his outing, with the lone Mill Rats’ tally coming on an RBI single by Matt Santarelli in the fourth inning. Kontny walked two and struck out five.
"I knew Kontny was gonna be good for us. I just didn't know how good," Champion City manager Gavin Murphy said. "That's a big bright spot. His biggest thing this year was trying to get better on the mound. Last year, it was touch and go, but he's really improved. He really gave us what we needed tonight to get our first win of the season."
The Kings (1-2) rebounded from a 6-2 loss to the Mill Rats on Friday night, where they tallied just two runs, one being via a bases-loaded hit by pitch.
Champion City tallied 12 hits on Saturday, with many coming with runners on base after the Kings drew three walks and capitalized on three errors and two hit batsmen.
"We changed up our batting practice and got to work," Murphy said. "Before, we were getting too big and trying to do too much. You can't hit an eight-run home run with nobody on base. Once we stay within ourselves and do the right things at the plate, we can do some great things."
Champion City jumped in front by tallying five runs in the top of the third after J.R. Heavilin reached on an error, which brought in a run. Edrick Padilla, Nick Dolan and Evan Waggoner all recorded RBIs with hits.
In the sixth, Jayson Zmejkoski hit a run-scoring single, followed by Alex Ryan coming in to score on the next play when Zmejkoski was caught stealing to increase the Kings’ lead to 7-1. Champion City capped off its offense by tallying four runs in the top of the eighth, highlighted by an error and a two-run home run by Dolan, to put the mercy rule into effect.
Mark Edeburn took the loss on the mound for Johnstown (2-1) after giving up five runs on six hits over three innings, while walking one and striking out two. Santarelli recorded two of Johnstown’s three hits, going 2-for-2 with a walk. Chase Cromer had the other Mill Rats’ hit.
The Mill Rats will host the Kings in the final contest of their brief two-game series at 3 p.m. Sunday.
"We just have to fill it up," Sullivan said. "We have to go back to what we did the last two days: throwing strikes and putting the bat on the ball. We got a big spark from the fans tonight, too. It was great playing in front of all of those people. We just have to use it and finish off tomorrow with a 'W.' "
