Isaiah Vance’s path to success at Pitt-Johnstown hasn’t been a straight one, but there’s always been someone making sure he’s headed in the right direction.
“My first memory was going to a wrestling tournament with my grandfather, a hot dog in hand and him explaining it to me,” Vance said. “Then I’d go home and practice the moves.”
His grandfather, Michael Kirkling, went 107-5-1 from 1980-83 in the unlimited weight class and became the first wrestler from Hempfield Area to win a state championship. He went on to play football at Michigan State, but he never stopped loving wrestling.
“He’s the main reason I committed to this sport the way I have,” said Vance, a redshirt freshman who is ranked seventh in Division II. “If it wasn’t for him, I don’t know where I would be. He was on me every day about my sports and my academics. I could not be more grateful.”
Following in his grandfather’s footsteps at Hempfield, Vance placed three times at the PIAA tournament, including second as a senior.
He was ranked 63rd nationally by FloWrestling at any weight and fifth at heavyweight.
He planned to attend the U.S. Military Academy and wrestle for the Division I Black Knights until he faced one of those turns in the path.
“I was originally going to go to West Point, but there was an issue with my credits,” said Vance, who is majoring in education at Pitt-Johnstown and plans to become a middle school teacher.
“I was one credit away. I had it done through (Westmoreland County Community College), but I guess it didn’t go through in time.”
When coach Pat Pecora, who is in his 47th year leading the Mountain Cats and has more dual meet wins than any coach in college wrestling history, found out that Vance wasn’t going to be able to go to West Point, he reached out to Vance and Kirkling.
“I called the grandfather right away and they came up for a visit,” Pecora said. “The grandfather and his mom really loved it.
“They saw that the program was more than wrestling, that I was the type of coach that would help him grow as a student and a person.”
It also didn’t take long for Vance to alter his path from New York to Johnstown.
“The original plan was to wait, but I wouldn’t have been wrestling for a long period of time,” Vance said. “I got a call from Coach Pecora and the rest was history.”
Vance seized the starting position for the Mountain Cats, but a knee injury ended his freshman season with a 5-4 record. He received a medical redshirt – essentially a do-over that he’s taking advantage of this season.
He pinned nationally ranked Francesco Borsellino of West Liberty in his debut in November and hasn’t slowed down.
Vance is 7-0 with five pins and a major decision.
“I call him the closest thing to Carlton Haselrig that you’re going to see on earth,” Pecora said with a laugh.
It might be a little early to put Vance alongside Haselrig, the former Pitt-Johnstown heavyweight who is the only wrestler to win six NCAA titles – three in Division II and three in Division I – but a national title could be within reach for the Hempfield Area graduate.
“I told him that from the beginning,” said Pecora, who has coached 14 individuals to 22 national titles. “He’s really good on his feet. He can attack the lower level. He comes off the bottom really well. He’s tough on top. He scrambles well. That’s probably the thing that really excites me – against West Liberty, it looked like two lightweights going at it.”
This weekend, Vance will get the opportunity to compete in the Midwest Classic – the tournament where he was injured last year. The third-, fourth- and fifth-ranked heavyweights in Division II should be in Vance’s weight class, meaning a strong performance should give him a boost.
“This is going to be a real test for him. He’s going to meet some veteran guys who have already been All-Americans,” Pecora said.
Vance sees it as an opportunity.
“It will be my chance to show people what I’m made of and what I’m capable of doing,” he said. “I’m really excited for it.”
Eyes on the Lions: Penn State is scheduled to compete in the Collegiate Duals 2.0 in New Orleans. The top-ranked Nittany Lions are in the Blue Pool and will face Central Michigan at 6 p.m. Monday and North Carolina at 8 p.m.
Assuming they win both, the Nittany Lions would likely face No. 7 Iowa State or No. 14 Cornell in the first-place match at 7 p.m. Tuesday. All 16 dual meets are available as a pay-per-view event on Rokfin.
Cael Sanderson’s squad routed Oregon State 31-3 on Sunday to move to 4-0.
Pitt bits: The weekend proved to be much more problematic for Keith Gavin’s team.
Cole Matthews, the No. 1- ranked 141-pounder, did not make weight, forcing the Panthers to forfeit, and Dazjon “Cheez” Casto got pinned in a match he was leading 14-1. That put Pitt in a big hole, but consecutive victories from James Lledo, Nino Bonaccorsi and Jake Slinger helped the Panthers eke out a 19-18 win over Columbia.
No. 20 Pitt, which beat Brown 42-3 on Friday, improved to 5-1. The Panthers are off until the Midlands Championship on Dec. 29.
Eric Knopsnyder is a freelance writer who covers college wrestling for The Tribune-Democrat.
