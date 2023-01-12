Pitt-Johnstown begins what coach Pat Pecora likes to call its “second season” on Friday night, and it’s not an easy start.
The No. 7 Mountain Cats (8-0) will travel to Millersville to face the 6-2 Marauders, who are ranked eighth, for a 6 p.m. dual meet.
Pitt-Johnstown is 9-0 all-time against the Marauders, including a 37-6 victory last season. This is the highest ranking ever for Millersville, which dropped from Division I to Division II in 2012.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Pecora said.
The Mountain Cats return home to face No. 14 Gannon on Wednesday and No. 16 Glenville State on Jan. 21.
“We have three really strong matches in a row,” Pecora said.
“This is kind of our second term, our PSAC schedule.
“That’s always one of our first goals – to win the PSAC, and then to win the regional and go from there.”
The first step is beating Millersville, which is led by Devin Flannery, the top-ranked 133-pounder in the country.
There’s no doubt about the New Jersey native’s talent. The big question is what weight he’ll wrestle against the Mountain Cats.
Flannery is 18-2 this season with both of those losses coming to Division I opponents, including one at the Franklin & Marshall tournament, where Flannery wrestled 141 pounds.
That was the Marauders’ last competition, so it’s unclear if Flannery will be back at 133 on Friday night or if this is a permanent move.
Pecora doesn’t know where to expect Flannery, but the winningest coach in college wrestling history rarely worries about the other team’s lineup.
“Whoever shows up, shows up,” he said. “What weight is what weight. You bring your 10, we’ll bring our 10.”
Pitt-Johnstown will go with Dajauhn Hertzog at 133 pounds in place of Forest Hills graduate Byron Daubert, who Pecora said is a week or so away from returning from injury. Flannery pinned Hertzog last year for the Marauders’ only victory in the dual.
At 141 pounds, the Mountain Cats have Caleb Morris, who started the season ranked 10th nationally, but has fallen out of the rankings after an 8-4 start to the season. Making 141 has been an issue for Morris.
“That’s always an obstacle,” Pecora said of Morris’ weight. “Right now, it’s getting back down since the holidays. Hopefully, he’s ready to go.”
Facing Flannery an hour after weighing in could be a big challenge for Morris.
Millersville’s Craig Cook is the eighth-ranked 149-pounder in the nation, but Pitt-Johnstown counters with the No. 1 wrestler at the weight, Jacob Ealy.
At 165, coach Jerry Boland has sixth-ranked Brandon Connor. The Mountain Cats have 11th-ranked Dillon Keane at the weight, making for another intriguing matchup. Keane beat Connor in last year’s dual and again at the Super Region I Tournament, but lost to him at the NCAA Championships.
Pitt-Johnstown heavyweight Isaiah Vance is ranked fifth nationally and should face Bishop McCoy, a South Side Beaver grad who was a PIAA Class 2A runner-up in 2018.
McCoy beat former Bishop McCort Catholic standout Josiah Jones in the Southwest Regional finals that season.
The Marauders have another name familiar to local high school wrestling fans at the other end of the lineup. Mount Union graduate and four-time District 6 2A medalist Bryce Beatty is the starter at 125 pounds. Beatty, who is 4-4, likely will face Pitt-Johnstown’s Trevon Gray, a redshirt freshman who is 13-4.
Pitt-Johnstown also has three-time All-American Brock Biddle, ranked sixth at 184 pounds, and Nate Smith, who is No. 9 at 157.
Pecora’s deep lineup likely will be enough to beat Millersville, but it likely will be the closest dual between the two since 2017, when Pitt-Johnstown won 21-18.
Eric Knopsnyder covers college wrestling for The Tribune-Democrat.
