Jacob Ealy doesn’t look intimidating when he steps on a wrestling mat.
The Pitt-Johnstown junior isn’t into pre-match staredowns with opponents, doesn’t punch himself in the face to get motivated and, to be perfectly honest, still has a bit of a baby face.
All of that belies the havoc that the nation’s top-ranked 149-pounder can wreak once he steps on the mat.
“He’s very deceiving, how tough he is,” Mountain Cats coach Pat Pecora said. “He still looks like a young kid. He’s tough, and he is very athletic. He’s got very good hips and good balance. He scrambles well. He’s tough on his feet. He’s great off the bottom. He’s tough on top. Like all great wrestlers, he’s good in every position.”
Pecora is in his 47th season as Pitt-Johnstown’s coach, has won more dual meets than any coach in college wrestling history and his teams have won two national titles. He has coached 164 All-Americans and 14 individual national champions who have combined for 22 titles.
So, when Pecora says, “He’s just been one of the best young men I’ve ever coached,” it’s a bold statement.
“I think what makes him so effective is he’s so even-keeled,” Pecora said. “He’s never too high, never too low.
“He can keep that same expression on his face in times of pressure, close matches. He doesn’t get flustered by anything.”
Ealy listens to podcasts that stress the importance of mental focus, especially during tough times, and said that has helped him find success on the mat, where he’s a two-time All-American, and in the classroom, where he’s a dean’s list student.
That mental approach didn’t always come easily. Like everything else in his wrestling career, it took a lot of time and effort. He says it developed after a few years on the Pitt-Johnstown campus – and after a lot of long hours in the wrestling room.
“I think part of it was how hard the practices are here,” he said. “You have to train yourself to be at a high level at all times.
“You have to stay calm, or the practices are going to be that much harder.”
The next month should present plenty of challenges for Ealy and the Mountain Cats.
After Saturday’s dual meet with American International at Kutztown – where Ealy will likely face an opponent he pinned this past season – there are a pair of top-10 matchups on the horizon.
On Friday, the Mountain Cats visit Millersville, meaning Ealy probably will face eighth-ranked Craig Cook, and five days later Gannon comes to Johnstown, and the Sports Center should play host to a No. 1 vs. 2 matchup with the Golden Knights’ Nick Young.
Ealy beat Young in the finals of the Midwest Classic in December. In the semifinals, Ealy beat Josiah Rider of Adams State, who won the 2022 NCAA Division II title at 157 pounds.
“He’s used to tough competition,” Pecora said.
Still, the prospect of facing two high-level opponents less than a week apart has to be exciting, right?
“I don’t get super-excited, but I’ll be ready, and I know what to expect,” Ealy said. “I’m ready to wrestle those guys about a month before the postseason.”
After finishing eighth in the NCAA tournament as a redshirt freshman and third in 2022, Ealy has his sights set squarely on a national title this year.
He certainly has coaches who know what it takes to get to that level. In addition to Pecora’s experience, Pitt-Johnstown assistant Tyler Reinhart, who Ealy works out with regularly, was a 2016 national champ.
Assistant Jody Strittmatter, who has worked with Ealy through his Young Guns Wrestling Club, won Division II titles in 1998 and 1999.
“The wrestling part of it – technique – it’s nice to know their accolades, that they know what they’re talking about,” Ealy said.
“It’s also nice because they’ve all been there and know what you’re going through every step of the way. They know what to say at a time, whether it’s super-positive or ‘Hey, you need to do this better.’ ”
Though he hasn’t won a title yet, Ealy believes he knows what it will take.
“Everything that I’ve been doing, I think,” he said. “That’s a question I get asked a lot. I know I’m doing everything that it takes. I just have to keep doing it and perfecting the little things. I can’t get lazy, which I don’t think is hard. I can stay motivated pretty easily.”
No punches or head slaps required.
Eric Knopsnyder covers college wrestling for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @KnopsKnotes.
