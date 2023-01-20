Moments after another dominating victory, this one over No. 14 Gannon on Wednesday night, Pitt-Johnstown wrestling coach Pat Pecora was reminded that the Mountain Cats face a third straight ranked opponent, No. 16 Glenville State, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“Another one. Holy smokes. We can’t rest, can we?” said Pecora, whose team won nine out 10 bouts against No. 8 Millersville, then took eight matches from Gannon.
Would Pecora really want his team to rest after winning 27 out of a possible 30 individual bouts – the Mountain Cats shut out American International on Jan. 7 – since the start of the second semester?
“Nooooo,” Pecora said. “This is how you get better, keep the pressure on. I love it. I told the guys, 'Enjoy the evening. Get ready for Saturday.' "
The Mountain Cats are 10-0 in dual meets and ranked seventh nationally by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. That poll focuses on how many points a team is likely to score at the NCAA tournament as opposed to how good it is in dual meets. In reality, The Open Mat’s dual meet rankings – which now has Pitt-Johnstown second nationally – is probably more accurate.
The Open Mat has nine Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers ranked in the top 20 of their respective weight classes – the 133-pound class is the only one that doesn’t include a Mountain Cat – which shows how solid the lineup is, even if only three of Pecora’s wrestlers are projected as All-Americans.
Not surprisingly, the man who has been on the winning end of more dual meets than any coach in college wrestling history puts a lot of weight on that format. It, he says, is a better barometer of team success than the season-ending NCAA tournament, where three or four outstanding individuals could bring home a team title.
Plus, Pecora points out, dual meets provide the best opportunity to expand the sport’s fan base. Only family members and the most hard-core wrestling fans are likely to sit in bleachers for eight hours or more to watch a tournament, especially if they must travel hundreds or thousands of miles to attend it. Dual meets, however, are regular events at the Sports Center, and with 10 bouts, they’re usually over in less than two hours, which is more palatable for the casual or new fan.
Performances such as the one the Mountain Cats put on Wednesday night send the local fans happy.
“They give the fans a nice show,” Peocora said. “That’s where people are going to see you. We have to get the fans and keep the fans at the dual meets. Who’s going to Cedar Falls, Iowa (for the NCAA tournament)? This is where the kids can see wrestling.”
The fans should see some good action on Saturday night, with the potential for three ranked matchups. The highlight could come at the end of the dual, where the Pioneers feature third-ranked Jared Campbell, who is 21-1, and the Mountain Cats counter with sixth-ranked Isaiah Vance, who is 14-2. Campbell beat Vance 7-5 in sudden victory at the Midwest Classic in December.
Glenville State also has No. 19 Hunter DeLong at 174 while Pitt-Johnstown features No. 12 Alex Weber. At 184, Pitt-Johnstown’s Brock Biddle, a three-time All-American, is ranked eighth, and likely will face No. 11 Cole Houser.
The Pioneers are coming off a 21-19 upset of West Liberty, which is sixth in The Open Mat’s dual meet rankings and three spots ahead of Pitt-Johnstown in the NWCA poll. The victory was even more impressive considering that Glenville State forfeited the 149-pound weight class.
Tristan Pugh, a Shanksville-Stonycreek graduate who wrestled for Berlin Brothersvalley, is the Pioneers starter at 157 pounds. Pugh, who transferred to Glenville State from Division I Appalachian State, is 4-6 this season after going 12-13 for the Pioneers in 2021-22. He’ll likely face Nate Smith, who is ranked 12th by The Open Mat.
In the rankings: In Division I, the first set of coaches’ rankings came out this week, and several local graduates made the list. According to a USA Wrestling it is, “one of several criteria that will be evaluated by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee during the at-large selection and seeding process” for the national tournament.
Iowa super senior Max Murin, a two-time PIAA champ and Central Cambria graduate, is eighth at 149 pounds, six spots ahead of North Carolina State freshman Jackson Arrington, who won three state titles at Forest Hills.
Virginia’s Justin McCoy, a redshirt senior, is tied for 14th at 165 pounds. His former Chestnut Ridge teammate Jared McGill, a redshirt sophomore at Edinboro, is No. 22 at 174 pounds.
Pitt has eight wrestlers in the rankings, including top-ranked Nino Bonaccorsi at 197 and No. 2 Cole Matthews at 141. Penn State only has five, including top-ranked Carter Starocci at 174, but that’s because 133-pounder Roman Bravo Young, 157-pounder Levi Haines, 184-pounder Aaron Brooks and heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet haven’t wrestled the eight matches required to be ranked. Pitt 285-pounder Dayton Pitzer also falls short of that mark.
