This weekend wraps up what has been a very strong dual meet season for wrestling teams across the Keystone State. Four Pennsylvania teams – No. 1 Penn State, No. 16 Pittsburgh, No. 25 Pennsylvania and No. 28 Lehigh – are in InterMat’s top 30 for dual meet rankings.
In Division II, Pitt-Johnstown won the PSAC title and finished second in The Open Mat’s dual meet rankings.
Penn State has already won the Big Ten dual meet title, is a clear No. 1 in every set of rankings and should close out an undefeated season on Sunday when Clarion visits. The Golden Eagles are no match for the Nittany Lions – who is? – but Clarion has had a very solid season, going 11-4 before Friday night’s visit to West Virginia.
The Golden Eagles went 8-2 in the Mid-American Conference with wins over former PSAC rivals Bloomsburg, Edinboro and Lock Haven.
Despite Clarion’s success, the biggest intrigue Sunday in State College might be which of Penn State’s eight seniors are honored during the final home meet of the season.
Roman Bravo-Young, who will be seeking a third NCAA title next month, is a graduate student. Also in line for a third championship is Aaron Brooks, who is listed as a senior, but could return next year because the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior Max Dean, a 2022 national champion, is already in his sixth season.
Levko Higgins is a graduate student while Paul Feite, Imran Heard, Konner Kraeszig and Seth Nevills are listed as seniors.
The Nittany Lions, as they have been for much of the past decade, are simply the best team in the nation. They have outscored opponents 501-107 despite a schedule that includes wins over 12 ranked teams, including No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Iowa State and No. 6 Ohio State.
Penn State’s Bravo-Young (133), Carter Starocci (174) and Brooks (184) are each ranked first nationally, with Greg Kerkvliet (285) second, Dean (197) third and Beau Bartlett (141) fifth.
From Red Raider to Golden Eagle: There should be one local tie to Sunday’s dual meet. Senior Trevor Elfvin, who should be in the lineup for the Golden Eagles at 157 pounds, started his wrestling career in Meyersdale before his family moved to the eastern part of the state. He wrestled for Father Judge in high school.
Championship chase: Pitt has a milestone match of its own this weekend, as coach Keith Gavin’s team welcomes ACC cellar-dweller Duke for a match at noon Saturday. Like Penn State, the Panthers should win easily, but it is a key dual, as Pitt can clinch a share of the conference title with a victory over the Blue Devils.
Duke, which has been outscored 173-12 in the ACC, shouldn’t present much of a problem for Pitt.
The Panthers won the conference dual meet title in 2013-14, its first season in the ACC, but have never claimed an ACC tournament title. That likely will remain the same after the announcement that star freshman Dayton Pitzer will redshirt this season. The heavyweight was ranked as high as No. 5 nationally, but with the youngster weighing just 220 pounds, the coaching staff decided it was best to give him a chance to pack on pounds – and experience – for a potential run at a national title next season.
The Panthers have had an up-and-down dual meet season.
They have had convincing wins over No. 7 Virginia Tech and No. 17 Illinois as well as a loss to No. 3 Iowa State on criteria.
They also lost to Maryland and West Virginia and nearly were knocked off by Columbia.
The Panthers are led by super-senior Nino Bonaccorsi, who is unbeaten and ranked No. 1 at 197, and junior Cole Matthews, who is No. 3 at 141.
North Carolina State – which beat Pitt 23-9 on Feb. 10 – and Virginia Tech both defeated North Carolina and Virginia, respectively, on Friday night.
The Panthers will be in line to share the conference title with the Wolfpack and Hokies with a victory on Saturday.
Rankings update: Central Cambria graduate Max Murin, a senior at Iowa, is up to No. 6 at 149 pounds while North Carolina State freshman Jackson Arrington, a Forest Hills alumnus, is No. 17.
Virginia junior Justin McCoy is No. 16 at 165 and former Chestnut Ridge teammate Jared McGill, a sophomore at Edinboro, is No. 31.
Eric Knopsnyder covers college wrestling for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter at @KnopsKnotes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.