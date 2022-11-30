North Star graduate Nate Pelesky will get a chance to wrestle close to home on Saturday after a path that has taken him to schools in Maryland and West Virginia the past two years.
The sophomore 133-pounder, who is 9-4 on the season, will lead Division II Fairmont State into the Pitt-Johnstown Duals, where the Fighting Falcons will face King (Tennessee) at 10 a.m., the Mountain Cats at 11:30 a.m. and Lake Erie (Ohio) at 1 p.m.
Pelesky, who wrestled in the District 5 finals at Pitt-Johnstown in 2020, is looking forward to his return trip.
“I think that will be pretty interesting,” he said in a telephone interview from Fairmont, West Virginia, which is about 100 miles from Johnstown. “I know a good bit of people from around the area are planning to come. There’s a lot of tough competition that we’ll see there.”
Pelesky is used to tough competition – he said that was the reason for his 0-3 start to the season – but he’s won nine of his past 10 bouts heading into Saturday, where he likely will face Forest Hills graduate Byron Daubert in the Pitt-Johnstown dual.
“I started loosening up and doing what I do best – getting to that next scoring position,” Pelesky said. “Since then, it’s been a huge confidence booster, and I’ve kept the ball rolling.”
Pelesky qualified for the junior college national tournament last year while wrestling for Garrett (Maryland) College.
“It was good – kind of like an entry level to the college scene,” Pelesky said of his juco experience. “There’s a lot of tough guys – guys that are Division I-quality, but don’t have the best grades. It was a good way to get into the college scene.”
He got the opportunity to transfer after one season, but coach Colin Johnston stepped down before Pelesky could ever suit up for Fairmont State. Gennaro Bonaventura took Johnston’s spot, and Pelesky is excited about what the new coach brings to the program.
“I think Fairmont has a bright future ahead with Coach G in the saddle,” he said. “I see a lot of growth coming out of Fairmont.”
Pelesky isn’t the only Garrett alumnus off to a good start in Division II. Noah Korenoski, who attended Ferndale and wrestled for Westmont Hilltop, is 8-3 for Coker University in South Carolina. Korenoski went 3-2 at the NJCAA national tournament last year, just missing out on All-American honors at 157 pounds.
Like Korenoski, Derrick Chandler-Christie attended Ferndale, but wrestled for Westmont Hilltop through a co-op and is now competing at the Division II level. The Seton Hill graduate student is 1-1 at 133 pounds this season.
Max power: Central Cambria grad Max Murin, who is ranked sixth nationally at 149 pounds, improved to 5-0 on the season by defeating No. 10 Doug Zapf of Penn in sudden victory on Sunday. His takedown 36 seconds into the first overtime period match wrapped up a 6-4 win and clinched the dual meet for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
“We’re the most in-shape team in the country, so I felt good going in there,” Murin said, according to HawkeyeSports.Com. “I told myself, ‘This is what it’s all about. This is fun.’ I went out thinking, ‘I need to get one, that’s all.’ ”
Rankings: Murin remained at the No. 6 spot in the 149-pound rankings from Intermat and FloWrestling. Forest Hills graduate Jackson Arrington, a freshman at North Carolina State, held steady at No. 22 according to Intermat and No. 18 in Flo’s rankings.
Virginia’s Justin McCoy, a Chestnut Ridge alumnus, is ninth at 165 according to Intermat, one spot lower than Flo has him. Intermat has his former Lions teammate, Jared McGill, 29th at 174.
Eyes on the Lions: Penn State was off last week, but the Nittany Lions picked up three victories at the NWCA All-Star Classic in Texas.
In the highlight bout, No. 1 Carter Starocci beat Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis 2-0 in a rematch of last year’s NCAA championship at 174 pounds. Starocci escaped in the second and then rode Lewis for the entire third period.
Aaron Brooks, the returning NCAA champ at 184, scored five takedowns on second-ranked Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa in a 12-8 victory.
Second-ranked Greg Kerkvliet beat Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi, who is ranked fourth, 8-5 at 285 pounds.
The Nittany Lions (1-0) will visit Rider (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and No. 22 Lehigh (3-2) at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both matches will be streamed by FloWrestling.org.
Pitt bits: Top-ranked Cole Matthews fell to Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez in the NWCA All-Star Classic. The fourth-ranked Alirez scored a takedown in overtime for a 4-2 victory in the 141-pound exhibition match.
The No. 21 Panthers (2-1) will visit No. 27 Illinois (1-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday for a dual meet that will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.
