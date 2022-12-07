Jackson Arrington continues to open eyes as a redshirt freshman at North Carolina State.
The Forest Hills graduate placed fifth at 149 pounds in the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas this past weekend. His only losses were to All-Americans Jon Jon Millner of Appalachian State and Yahya Thomas of Northwestern. The three-time PIAA champion is 11-4 for the Wolfpack, with two of those losses coming to Millner.
Arrington, who is up to No. 20 in the Intermat rankings, throttled No. 22 Chance Lamer of Michigan 13-2 and beat No. 25 Alec Hagan of Ohio 5-2.
While Arrington moved up two spots, Central Cambria graduate Max Murin held steady at No. 6 in the weight. The Iowa wrestler lost 3-1 in sudden victory to Iowa State freshman Paniro Johnson, another Keystone State native, in the second-ranked Hawkeyes’ 18-15 victory.
Chestnut Ridge graduate Justin McCoy (Virginia) moved up a spot to No. 8 at 165 pounds, while former Lions teammate Jared McGill (Edinboro) jumped three slots to No. 26 at 174.
Eyes on the Lions: Top-ranked Penn State rolled to a pair of victories this past weekend, but it wasn’t without some drama. Defending NCAA champion Max Dean suffered back-to-back losses at 197. On Friday, he gave up a takedown to Rider’s Ethan Laird in sudden victory for a 3-1 loss that was the Nittany Lions’ only setback in a 37-3 rout.
Less than 48 hours later, Dean fell 11-9 to former teammate Michael Beard in Penn State’s 24-12 win at Lehigh.
Two-time NCAA champion Roman Bravo-Young did not wrestle against Lehigh, and coach Cael Sanderson said afterward it was the wrestler’s decision to miss the dual, according to the Centre Daily Times.
The Nittany Lions (3-0) welcome Oregon State at 2 p.m. Sunday in a dual that will be televised by ESPNU.
Pitt bits: Coach Keith Gavin’s squad wrestled its best dual of the season – and arguably the program’s best in years – in a 30-6 thrashing of Illinois on Saturday. The 20th-ranked Panthers won eight of 10 bouts against the Big Ten program, including falls by Colton Camacho (125) and Dazjon Casto (157).
“I’m happy with how we wrestled,” Gavin said. “We are competing with the right mentality now. It’s encouraging that, even though things went well for us, we still could have done better.”
Nino Bonaccorsi notched his third straight win over a ranked wrestler, beating Zach Braunagel 3-1 in sudden victory. Bonaccorsi, who dominated Lehigh’s Michael Beard and Maryland’s Jaxon Smith, moved up to third in Intermat’s 197-pound rankings.
The Panthers (3-1) will get their first reunion with former assistant Jordan Leen on Friday night, when they visit Brown. Leen took over as the head coach of the Bears in June. Pitt will visit Columbia at noon Sunday. Both duals will be streamed on ESPN+.
Eric Knopsnyder is a freelance writer who covers college wrestling for The Tribune-Democrat.
