The college wrestling season is underway, and local graduates are already making headlines.
Here’s a look at eight local graduates on Division I rosters.
Jackson Arrington, North Carolina State: The true freshman from Forest Hills won the starting spot at 149 pounds for the 17th-ranked Wolfpack and has already shown he won’t be overwhelmed, as he’s hung tough with two of the top wrestlers in the country. In his first collegiate match, he fell 6-0 to fifth-ranked Jonathan Milner of Appalachian State. He was even closer with No. 6 Kyle Parco of Arizona State in an 8-5 loss. For the season, Arrington is 4-2 with a pair of technical falls.
Kaden Cassidy, George Mason: The sophomore is expected to redshirt this season due to injury.
It’s a shame that the Bedford graduate will have to wait to follow up on his promising freshman season, during which he went 17-8 at 141 pounds.
Justin McCoy, Virginia: McCoy has one final year to try to earn a spot on the podium at the NCAA tournament. Intermat rankings have him one spot away as No. 9 at 165 pounds.
The Chestnut Ridge graduate started well, with a pin, a major decision and a decision before he fell 6-1 to 2021 NCAA champion Shane Griffith of Stanford.
Jared McGill, Edinboro: The Chestnut Ridge graduate and Pitt transfer appears to have found a home with the Fighting Scots. After not wrestling at all last season, McGill is off to a 6-1 start and is ranked 29th by Intermat. The junior won the Clarion Open title at 174 pounds and finished sixth at the App State Invitational. His only loss came to nationally ranked Sam Wolf of Air Force in the semifinals.
Max Murin, Iowa: After three losses in the blood round of the NCAA tournament, the Central Cambria graduate has one more shot to become an All-American. He starts the season ranked seventh at 149 pounds and is a team leader for the second-ranked Hawkeyes. He scored a technical fall – just the second of his career – in Iowa’s season-opening 42-3 rout of Cal Baptist.
Robert Patrick, Virginia: After wrestling at 174 for the past five seasons, Patrick has moved up a weight to 184, and the early results are encouraging. The Ligonier Valley graduate is 5-3 on the season, but for now it looks like Neil Antrassian will be the starter for Virginia.
Jalen Stephens, Columbia: A biomedical engineering student, the Meyersdale graduate hasn’t wrestled a match this season. He went 2-8 in open tournaments at 285 as a freshman last season.
Easton Toth, Clarion: A freshman 149-pounder from Forest Hills, Toth likely will redshirt this season. A new NCAA rule prohibits D-I freshmen from wrestling unattached in open tournaments during the first semester, meaning Toth might not see action until January.
Mountain Cats climbing: Closer to home, Pitt-Johnstown is off to a great start in coach Pat Pecora’s 47th season. Not only did the Mountain Cats beat sixth-ranked West Liberty 28-9 in their opener, they also impressed at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic on Sunday.
The only Division II team in a tournament filled with Division I squads, Pitt-Johnstown performed well in pool competition. Jacob Ealy, who is ranked second nationally at 149, went 4-0 with three technical falls and a decision.
Three-time All-American Brock Biddle won all three of his bouts by technical fall, while Tony Salopek (174) and Isaiah Vance (285) each went 3-0. Two of Vance’s wins came by fall.
Cael’s crew: No. 1 Penn State – which is led by returning NCAA champions Roman Bravo-Young (133), Carter Starocci (165), Aaron Brooks (184) and Max Dean (197) – opened its season with a 44-3 thrashing of Lock Haven. Coach Cael Sanderson’s Nittany Lions will participate in the Black Knight Open at Army West Point on Sunday.
Panthers on the prowl: No. 16 Pitt pitched a shutout in its opening dual, beating Cleveland State 36-0 in their first meeting since they were rivals in the Eastern Wrestling League. Coach Keith Gavin’s squad will have tougher tests this week, as Big Ten foe Maryland and No. 20 Lehigh visit Fitzgerald Field House on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Eric Knopsnyder is a freelance writer for The Tribune-Democrat. His column on college wrestling will appear regularly.
