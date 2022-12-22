Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Windy. Snow will taper off and end during the morning leading to cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Morning high of 30F with temps falling sharply to near 0. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Low -2F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.