Is it possible that a team that has gone 70-2 in dual meets and won three of the past four NCAA titles is cursed?
If so, there are dozens of other NCAA wrestling programs that would sign up for the kind of curse that Penn State has faced over the past five seasons. It’s hard to imagine anyone but the most ardent Nittany Lions supporters – or maybe detractors – believing in the “Nick Suriano Curse.”
It is stunning, however, that as dominant as coach Cael Sanderson’s program has been, the Nittany Lions have been well-below average at 125 pounds over the past five years.
Consider: Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Penn State has gone 20-52 in dual meets at 125 pounds. The second-worst record by weight class was 157 pounds, where the Nittany Lions went a combined 46-26.
The best was 174 pounds, where they went 69-3.
During that span, the Nittany Lions have outscored opponents 2,337-606 in dual meets.
That’s an astounding edge, but imagine what it would be if they had produced an average 125-pounder on a regular basis?
The Nittany Lions’ opponents outscored them by 116 points in dual meets at the weight class over the past five years.
The rest of the Penn State lineup has been so good that it’s hardly mattered. Even with current 125-pounder Gary Steen off to a 1-6 start in dual meets, the Nittany Lions are 7-0 and just won the Collegiate Duals by beating Central Michigan (50-3), North Carolina (37-3) and Iowa State (22-12). They have outscored opponents 245-39 – and 19 of the opponents’ points have come at 125 pounds.
It wasn’t always this way, of course.
Nico Megaludis was often the sparkplug for Sanderson’s teams in the early 2010s. The four-time All-American won the 2016 national title, and when Suriano took over the following season, it looked like Penn State was in for another long run of success at the weight. The true freshman won 16 of his first 17 matches before suffering an injury in the Nittany Lions’ final dual meet. He couldn’t wrestle in the Big Ten tournament, but was granted a spot – and the No. 3 seed – in the NCAA tourney. His injury proved too severe to compete there as well.
Eventually, his ankle healed, but Suriano’s relationship with the Penn State coaching staff seemed to deteriorate, and he transferred to Rutgers before the start of the next season.
The Nittany Lions didn’t have a high-profile backup at the time, but one of the nation’s top recruits, Gavin Teasdale was headed to State College for the 2018 season. The four-time PIAA champion never wrestled a match for Penn State and eventually transferred to Iowa, although he didn’t find success there. He now lives in Somerset County and has launched a mixed martial arts career.
Meanwhile, Devin Schnupp, Carson Kuhn and Justin Lopez each got a chance to start, with little success.
Brody Teske, a four-time state champion from Iowa, didn’t work out either. He wrestled two dual meets for the Nittany Lions and Brandon Meredith was thrust into the lineup.
Talented freshman Robbie Howard wrestled three dual meets during the COVID-shortened 20-21 season and won two matches at the NCAA tournament. He missed all of the 2021-22 season with an injury, opening the door for Baylor Shunk and Jake Campbell to see time before Drew Hildebrandt, a returning All-American, transferred from Central Michigan. He was Penn State’s most successful 125-pounder since Suriano, going 8-1 in dual meets, but his 1-2 record at the NCAA tournament was a disappointment.
Howard was projected to start this season, but another injury sidelined him. Steen, a two-time PIAA champion from Reynolds, was ranked as the No. 62 prospect in the class of 2021, but has struggled in his first attempt at the lineup.
Penn State doesn’t have a top-flight recruit lined up for 125 next season – Williamsport’s Cael Nasdeo is ranked No. 179 by Mat Scouts – leaving some fans to wonder if Mason Gibson of Bishop McCort Catholic, who is the No. 12 recruit for 2024, is the next great hope for the Nittany Lions at the weight.
Penn State is off until beginning Big Ten action at Wisconsin on Jan. 6.
Pitt bits: The Panthers are in the middle of an 18-day stretch without competition. Coach Keith Gavin’s squad will wrestle at the Midlands Championships on Dec. 29-30.
Eric Knopsnyder covers college wrestling for The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.