For the second time in less than a month, a local graduate who is now wrestling for an out-of-state power will face a Pennsylvania school in one of the biggest dual meets of the Division I season.
Last month, it was Central Cambria graduate Max Murin, who led second-ranked Iowa into State College.
Murin beat Shayne Van Ness, but his team fell to No. 1 Penn State.
This time it’s Forest Hills alumnus Jackson Arrington, and he will be seeking individual and team success on Friday as No. 7 North Carolina State hosts No. 16 Pitt in a matchup that could determine the Atlantic Coast Conference’s dual meet champion.
The Wolfpack (12-1, 2-1 in ACC) will be the favorites against the Panthers (9-3, 3-0) in a dual that can be streamed at 7 p.m. on ESPN+, but Pitt controls its destiny in the conference title race thanks to its victory over No. 6 Virginia Tech, which beat the Wolfpack.
North Carolina State needs a victory to have a chance at a share of the title, but Arrington doesn’t see that as the top priority in the dual.
“It’s definitely in the back of our minds, but we’re just focusing on wrestling to the best of our ability,” he said.
Arrington has been doing that often this season. The true freshman is 17-6 and ranked 17th nationally at 149 pounds by InterMat. He has victories over No. 22 Chance Lamer of Michigan, No. 23 Dom Demas of Cal Poly, No. 26 Jarod Verkleeren of Virginia and No. 32 Max Brignola of Lehigh.
His only losses are to No. 4 Yahya Thomas of Northwestern, No. 5 Kyle Parco of Arizona State, No. 8 Caleb Henson of Virginia Tech, No. 9 John Milner of Appalachian State (twice) and No. 14 Colin Realbuto of Northern Iowa.
Arrington’s freshman season has impressed Wolfpack coach Pat Popolizio.
“I think it’s gone really well,” the coach said in a phone interview from Raleigh on Wednesday. “When you get a true freshman thrown into the fire … he’s responded tremendously and shown a lot of growth, not just technically, but mentally. I don’t think that transition from high school to college is easy for many guys, and he’s made it look smooth so far.”
Part of it is the attitude that Arrington has displayed since setting foot on campus.
“He’s just a natural-born leader,” Popolizio said. “He got voted by the team as a freshman captain. I think that speaks to his personality, his work ethic, all the things that go with being a leader. Our guys saw that from Day 1 with him.”
Popolizio was asked what Arrington can accomplish in college.
“I think the same stuff he did in high school – compete to win national titles,” Popolizio said. “I think that’s the reason we recruited him and the reason he came to N.C. State.”
Arrington said there have been many lessons during his freshman season – on and off the mat.
“It’s been great. It’s been such a good year of learning,” Arrington said. “I feel like I’ve been learning so many things. The hardest part is remembering everything I’m learning. The amount of information I’m taking in from wrestling alone, from week to week, is really helping me.”
It wasn’t too long ago that Arrington was considering Pitt – along with Purdue, Iowa and Lehigh – before ultimately choosing the Wolfpack.
“Pitt was definitely somebody that was recruiting me,” he said. “I think a lot of people have gone through that, though. It’s just another match.”
Arrington likely will face No. 29 Tyler Badgett of Pitt in one of the intriguing matchups in a dual filled with them. He’ll have a few familiar faces cheering him on, as his parents Bryan and Nicole Arrington are expected to be in the stands. With his younger brother Landon still wrestling at Forest Hills, Bryan and Nicole have taken turns – one staying at home and one making the drive – which is 14 hours roundtrip, to watch Jackson.
“They have done a crazy good job of getting here,” Jackson said. “I told them, ‘You guys don’t really have to come to every match.’ They enjoy it.”
Eric Knopsnyder covers college wrestling for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter at @KnopsKnotes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.