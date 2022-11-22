Justin McCoy didn’t know any of the three University of Virginia football players killed in a shooting, but the events of Nov. 13 made a big impact on the Chestnut Ridge graduate, who is a fifth-year student on the Cavaliers wrestling team.
“I didn’t expect it to hit me as hard as it did,” McCoy said of the deaths of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. “I didn’t know those guys, but it made me so grateful for all that I have. I saw my teammates the next day. We all met together in the room. It was emotional, being together.”
The Cavaliers’ dual meet with Northwestern a week later was also an emotional affair. Virginia wrestlers wore "UVA Strong" T-shirts and patches on their singlets honoring the fallen trio. McCoy also wrote the football players’ numbers on his shoes.
“We’re doing as much as we can to honor them and their families,” McCoy said.
The Cavaliers dropped a 20-13 dual to the 15th-ranked Wildcats, but McCoy did his part. Ranked ninth nationally at 165 pounds by Intermat, McCoy beat Northwestern’s David Ferrante 10-4.
McCoy is off to a 4-1 start to the season, with his lone loss coming to 2021 NCAA champion Shane Griffith of Stanford.
“Getting a good guy out of the gate, some guys wouldn’t want that, but I thought it was a great thing,” McCoy said. “It taught me a lot, wrestling Shane Griffith. I lost 6-1, but I felt it was a lot closer than that. He beat me straight up in a couple of positions, but I think I can get better from that.”
McCoy is in Virginia’s two-year graduate program in exercise physiology. The NCAA will permit him to wrestle again next year because the 2020 postseason was canceled due to COVID.
“I’m planning on using it as long as my body holds up,” McCoy said of the extra year.
In the rankings: North Carolina State freshman Jackson Arrington didn’t take long to move into the Intermat rankings. The Forest Hills graduate and three-time PIAA champ is No. 22 at 149 pounds thanks to a 6-2 start that includes a victory over Central Michigan’s Johnny Lovett, who was ranked No. 14.
Iowa’s Max Murin moved up a spot to No. 7 at 149. The Central Cambria grad and two-time PIAA champ is 4-0 on the season with two major decisions and two technical falls.
Jared McGill is 29th at 174 pounds, according to Intermat. The Chestnut Ridge alumnus is in his first year as a starter at Edinboro after beginning his career at Pitt.
Eye on the Lions: Penn State is the top-ranked dual team in the country, ahead of Big Ten rivals Iowa and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions (1-0) rolled through the Black Knight Invitational with five champions despite three of their top wrestlers skipping the event. Beau Bartlett (141), Shayne Van Ness (149), Levi Haines (157), Alex Facundo (165) and Max Dean (197) won championships for the Lions.
Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (184) and Greg Kerkvliet (285) were scheduled to wrestle in the NWCA All-Star Classic on Tuesday in Austin, Texas.
Penn State’s next dual is at Rider on Dec. 2.
Pitt bits: Coach Keith Gavin’s squad dropped five spots to No. 21 in the rankings after splitting a pair of weekend duals with Maryland and Lehigh. The Panthers (2-1) bounced back from an 18-16 loss to the Terrapins to beat the Mountain Hawks 22-12 on Saturday.
Freshman heavyweight Dayton Pitzer made an impressive debut against Lehigh with a 10-1 victory over then-No. 17 Nathan Taylor. Gavin still plans to redshirt Pitzer, who only weighs 217 pounds, so that the Mount Pleasant graduate can gain weight. He is allowed to compete in up to five events for Pitt and still redshirt.
Pitt’s next dual will come on Dec. 3 at Illinois, although top-ranked 141-pounder Cole Matthews was scheduled to face Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez in the NWCA All-Star Classic on Tuesday.
