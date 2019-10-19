WILKES-BARRE – The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights overcame an early deficit to beat the visiting Johnstown Tomahawks 3-1 on Friday night in front of 1,369 fans at Revolution Ice Centre.
Johnstown’s Christian Gorscak netted a power-play tally 6:46 into the game, but that was the lone blemish the Tomahawks could post against veteran Knights goaltender Zach Stejskal, who made 39 saves on 40 shots.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tied the game via Spencer Kring’s power-play goal 4:30 into the second period.
The Knights took the lead on Lincoln Hatten’s 10th goal of the season at 11:24 of the final period and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton added an empty-net score by Spencer Evans with 8 seconds left.
Johnstown goaltender David Tomeo lost against one of his former teams despite stopping 30 shots. Tomeo lost for the first time as a Tomahawk after winning his first two starts last weekend against Maryland.
The Knights and Tomahawks will meet again at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The Tomahawks are 6-5-2 and with 14 points are third in the East Division.
Johnstown trails the division-leading New Jersey Titans by four points and now is three points behind second-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
