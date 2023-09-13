West Penn Amateur golf champion Sean Knapp won the Sunnehanna Senior Invitational with a 1-over 211 in the Senior Division on Wednesday at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club.
A three-decade veteran of Sunnehanna Amateur play and the 2017 winner of the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship, Knapp had a third-round 78 after opening with scores of 69 and 64 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The Hannastown Golf Club player won by two strokes over Kevin VandenBerg in the division, which includes players age 55 to 64.
Indiana Country Club’s Don Erickson III, who won the Sunnehanna Senior event in 2012, defeated Duke Delcher, the 1997 Sunnehanna Amateur champion, in a playoff to claim the Super-Senior Division for golfers age 65-69. Erickson and Delcher each shot 6-over 216 through three rounds.
Maryland National Golf Club’s Barry Flaer won the Legend Division, age 70-and-over with a 4-over 214.
Firestone Country Club player Don Padgett III, Sean Griswold and John Bearrie each tied for first in the Mid-Master Division, ages 40-54, with a 222.
