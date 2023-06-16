JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Champion City needed just one frame of offensive production to take control of Friday night’s contest against Johnstown.
The Kings used a four-run fourth inning to jump in front. Johns- stown was unable to recover from multiple miscues in the field and on the base paths in a 4-3 loss at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Johnstown’s five-game winning streak also came to an end, with the Mill Rats dropping back into a tie for first place with Lafayette in the Ohio River Valley Division standings.
“I think (Champion City) came out and played a lot harder than we did today,” Johnstown manager Tyler Sullivan said. “We had some fundamental mistakes today, and you can’t make a lot of those in a game, particularly a close game, and expect to be in a good position. The momentum swung their way early and it stayed with them.”
The Mill Rats committed three fielding errors, with two coming in the fourth inning when the Kings scored their four runs.
Offensively, Johnstown (8-6) recorded six outs on the base paths. In the bottom of the first, Miguel Vega tripled before being tagged out after over-sliding the third-base bag.
Two batters later, Randy Carlo hit a triple, but was nabbed at home trying to score on a passed ball.
The Mill Rats, along with being caught stealing twice, had a runner picked off at first base to end a scoring threat in the third, and Jack Rogers was thrown out at second base trying to stretch a fifth-inning hit into a double after his RBI single cut the Kings’ lead to one run.
“We’ll deal with aggressive base-running mistakes, but I think a few of them were dumb-aggressive,” Sullivan said. “We had some questionable calls affect those plays early on, but we can’t use that as an excuse. One was a result of us not anticipating a ball getting away from the catcher. I thought we should’ve scored by five, 10 feet, but we hesitated and got caught.”
The final out of the fifth inning proved to be the last of the offense for the Mill Rats.
Johnstown recorded just one hit over the final four innings on Xavier Baker’s double in the seventh.
Baker’s knock gave Johnstown its best scoring opportunity of the game, putting runners at second and third with no outs.
However, Champion City pitcher Noah Curi induced two groundouts and a strikeout to end the threat.
“Our pitching really did their jobs tonight,” Champion City manager Gavin Murphy said. “Our starter (Zach Cabell) began the game well and the bullpen brought it home. We were also able to take advantage on a lot of the miscues, and it really helped. It’s a testament to the defense and our pitchers being able to throw strikes.”
Johnstown took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second on Lance MacDonald’s RBI groundout and Jalen Freeman coming home on a wild pitch.
Champion City (4-10) answered when Blake Buzzeo tied the game with a two-run single in the fourth. Buzzeo gave the Kings the lead after scoring on an error, and a passed ball allowed Sam Seeker to trot home for an insurance run.
Three of Champion City’s four hits came in the frame, handing Johnstown starter Phil Fox the loss after going five innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out seven.
Johnstown relievers Daniel Morgano and Chris Hasse combined to allow one hit over four shutout innings. Hasse, a Westmont Hilltop graduate and pitcher at Mount Aloysius College, tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning in his Mill Rats debut.
“We need to get back to our fundamental baseball,” said Sullivan, whose team will close its three-game series with the Kings at 7 p.m. Saturday. “It starts with the effort and energy. If we come out and play solid baseball, we should have no problem getting back in the win column.”
