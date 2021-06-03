A game that looked to be a rout in favor of the Johnstown Mill Rats early on turned into a disappointing loss Wednesday night as an eight-run first-inning lead eventually slipped away and the Champion City Kings battled back for a 14-10 victory at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Mill Rats (2-3) sent 14 hitters to the plate during the opening frame, and after seven hits and four walks, built a 9-1 advantage. Johnstown first baseman Nick Hess blasted a three-run homer to center to open the scoring for his team, and later in the frame he drove in two more runs with a triple to right. Jake Williams added a run-scoring double, and Asher Corl and Jeremy Iellimo also contributed consecutive RBI singles during the Mill Rats’ big inning.
However, Champion City (5-1) chipped away at that lead, scoring four runs in the fifth to pull within 10-9, and the Kings went ahead for good with four runs in the sixth.
The Prospect League East Division leading Kings won their fifth straight, while the Mill Rats lost their third in a row.
“They (Champion City) did the same thing as last night,” said Johnstown manager Parker Lynn, referring to a 10-8 loss on Tuesday in which the Mill Rats took a 4-0 lead. “We had things going our way, hitting the ball well, got up early, and then their bats got hot at the right time.”
Three Champion City relievers held Johnstown to one run on two hits over the final eight innings, with Edrick Padilla picking up the win after pitching 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
“The issue tonight was finding timely hitting after the first inning,” Lynn said.
Chase Carney went 4-for-5, scored four runs, and drove in another to pace a 14-hit Kings offensive attack. Ben Ross and Lukas Galdoni each finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Champion City.
Carney tripled and scored to open the top of the first for the Kings, and his one-out single started a three-run rally for Champion City in the fourth. Ross’s single scored Carney after a walk to Trey Carter, and Galdoni followed with a double that drove in two runs to make it 9-5.
Johnstown got one run back in the bottom of the frame as Dylan Swarmer drew a leadoff walk, stole second, and later scored on Iellimo’s fielder’s choice groundout.
The Kings got rolling in the top of the fifth, as Padilla and Ethan Krizen led off the frame with consecutive singles.
Padilla later came home on an error, and Carney followed with a run-scoring single to make it 10-7. Ross subsequently brought in Brandon Emery with a sacrifice fly after a walk to Carter loaded the bases, and an errant relay throw on the play allowed Carney to score, pulling the Kings within one run.
Three consecutive walks loaded the bases for Champion City to start the sixth inning, and after Johnstown reliever Gabe Mallo struck out Carter, a passed ball brought in Krizen with the tying run.
Following a walk to Ross, Galdoni then lined a two-run single to right that put Champion City on top, and a passed ball later scored Ross to make it 13-10.
The Kings added another insurance run in the top of the ninth on a pair of doubles by Krizen and Carney.
Johnstown will be on the road Thursday and Friday at West Virginia before returning home for a two-game weekend series with Chillicothe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.