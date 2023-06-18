JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two runs in the top of the ninth inning helped the Champion City Kings defeat the Johnstown Mill Rats by one run for the second straight time on Saturday night. Champion City edged Johnstown 7-6 at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
In the top of the ninth, Broc Parmer's fielder's choice brought in the tying run. E Lorey scored on a wild pitch for the eventual winning run. All three Johnstown hitters were retired in order in the bottom half.
Champion City struck first when Parmer doubled to left to bring in Nikolas Pereira. Lucas Day (two hits, four RBIs) singled in Parmer for a 2-0 lead.
Johnstown's Gio Calamia (two hits) singled to center to score Jalen Freeman and cut the lead in half. In the next inning, Randy Carlo IV crushed a three-run home run over the screen in left as Johnstown led 4-2.
In the eighth, Day hit a three-run homer over the center-field wall to lead 5-4.
In the bottom half, Carlo (two hits, five RBIs) produced a bases-loaded double to center that would bring home Miguel Vega and Xavier Baker (two knocks).
Johnstown fell to 8-7 on the year and down to third place in the division behind Lafayette and Chillicothe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.