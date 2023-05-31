SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – A pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning helped the Champion City Kings defeat the Johnstown Mill Rats 2-0 in the Prospect League season opener for both squads on Wednesday night.
Champion City’s Carson Womer (two hits) broke the ice with an RBI single in the seventh. Ben Zink followed with a sacrifice fly.
Sam Seeker doubled for the Kings.
Tyler Horvat led the Mill Rats with two hits. Jalen Freeman doubled, and Miguel Vega stole two bases.
Both teams produced seven hits.
Johnstown left 11 runners on base, including three in the eighth.
Three Champion City hurlers combined on the shutout. Gabe Phipps went the first five innings and fanned three. Gercal Reyes totaled two strikeouts over the next 2 2/3 innings. Zach Cabell fanned two for the four-out save.
Johnstown starter Mark Edeburn struck out eight batters and allowed two runs over six frames. Koa Dabuet tossed two scoreless innings in relief, striking out two.
