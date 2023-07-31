SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Ben Bach went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a double, a home run and five RBIs as the Champion City Kings cruised past the Johnstown Mill Rats 12-0 in seven innings on Monday night.
Champion City tallied three runs in the bottom of the first inning, and added six more in the third. Another tally in the fourth was followed by a pair in the fifth to end the game via the 10-run rule.
Kings starting pitcher Charlie Schafer fanned seven batters and scattered four singles over six innings to earn the victory. Luke Swanger struck out two batters in a scoreless seventh.
Champion City's Blake Buzzeo finished 3-for-5 with two runs and a run batted in. Nate Manley and David Novak (two RBIs) each chipped in two hits. Evan Lorey scored three runs.
Gio Calamia led Johnstown (10-14 second half, 22-31) with two hits and a stolen base.
Bach gave Champion City (18-8, 28-27) a 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI double to right-center field. Novak singled in a run for a 3-0 edge.
A two-run homer from Bach put Champion City ahead 5-0 in the third. Bach added an RBI single in the fifth.
Johnstown starter Max Beaulieu was roughed up for nine runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings.
The Mill Rats begin a four-game series at Lafayette on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.