SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The Champion City Kings scored in each of the game's first six innings on Thursday night to help the hosts defeat the Johnstown Mill Rats 13-10 in Prospect League action.
Champion City (6-14) jumped ahead 4-0 after three innings. Johnstown answered with four runs in the fourth, but the Kings replied by scoring the next six runs.
Johnstown (12-9) tallied two runs in the eighth, and four more in the ninth.
Champion City added three runs in the eighth. Nate Manley finished 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and four RBIs. Blake Buzzeo, Tyler Cox, Lucas Day and Nikolas Pereira all provided two hits. Cox doubled twice. Buzzeo (three runs) and Day each added two-baggers. Cox, Day, Pereira and Ben Zink plated two runs apiece.
Johnstown's Tyler Horvat and Lance MacDonald each went 3-for-5. MacDonald drove in two runs. Randy Carlo IV added two hits, including a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Jalen Freeman doubled and plated two runs.
The Kings finished with a 13-12 edge in hits.
Kings hurler Gabe Phillps struck out five batters and allowed five runs, three earned, over seven innings to earn the victory. Luke Myers fanned a batter for the two-out save.
Four Johnstown pitchers combined to allow 13 runs, 11 earned, over eight innings. Brennan Murphy was the lone hurler to not permit a run as he struck out two batters over 1 1/3 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.