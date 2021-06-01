The Champion City Kings broke Tuesday’s game open with a big six-run seventh inning to dispatch the Johnstown Mill Rats by a score of 10-8 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. The Kings racked up 15 hits, including a combined seven hits from their 3-4-5 hitters in the order to take the victory in Prospect League regular season action and improve to 4-1 on the season.
“We kind of just went with our approach,” Champion City manager Gavin Murphy said following his team’s victory. “Their starter came out and was dealing against us and we kind of just got our pitches to hit and just saw it out of the hand and went with what we had. Kudos to our guys for just hanging in up there, not pressing, and just battling back.”
Johnstown starter Conor Deasy was not overpowering on Tuesday, but proved to be effective against a powerful Champion City lineup. The Allegheny College sophomore went six innings, scattered eight hits, and walked only one. He allowed five runs, but worked himself out of multiple jams and kept the Kings off-balance.
“It was funny, he wasn’t in the strike zone early,” Johnstown manager Parker Lynn said as his team slipped to 2-2 on the year. “He got behind in a couple at at-bats there, but what he did was he finally settled in and started to pitch to contact and didn’t try to overpower them, he knew that’s what he couldn’t do. He mixed it well and just let them hit it and ultimately that’s what it takes to throw off a good hitting team like that just mix it in and pitch to contact.”
Johnstown’s Sam Mast hit a grand slam in the first inning to give the Mill Rats a 4-0 lead. Mast finished with five RBIs. Nick Hess went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Jeremy Iellimo and Mike Whiteherse each produced two hits.
Deasy lasted just one batter in the sixth inning before being relieved by Gino Marra. The Kings sent 11 men to the plate and scored six runs on six hits in the frame, including a run-double by third basemen Brendan Cavey.
“They kind of battled throughout the entire process and got some good ABs early off of him (Deasy), and then in that fifth or sixth inning they just kind of exploded there like a good hitting team does,” Lynn said of the late- inning explosion by Champion City.
The Kings featured a power middle-of-the-order attack, with first basemen Lukas Galdoni (3-for-5) and catcher Ben Ross each homering off of Deasy.
“Those guys are really good hitters,” Murphy said of his team. “A lot off prowess at the plate and they handle themselves like savvy vets out there.”
Johnstown had some late game chances, and left 11 runners on base for the game.
Lynn lamented that has been a recent issue for the team in the past two games.
“We don’t change our approach, we just can’t get that big hit right now,” the Johnstown manager said. “We ran into that problem in Chillicothe on Sunday and just couldn’t get the timely hit. We get the guys on base, we put ourselves in the really good situations, we just can’t get that good timely hit late in the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.