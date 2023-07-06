The Johnstown Mill Rats’ rough stretch of play continued on Thursday evening at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point with a 13-7 setback to the Champion City Kings.
The Kings finished the first half of Prospect League play as the last-place team in the Ohio River Valley Division, but looked far from a last-place squad against Johnstown. The Ohio-based team belted out 19 hits and produced runs in six of the first seven innings of the game to slowly break away from the hosts.
“Kudos to them. They competed on more pitches than we did,” Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan said after his team dropped its 11th game in 12 tries.
“I don’t think we hurt ourselves a ton. We probably just left balls over the middle of the plate.”
Johnstown starter Alex Mykut did not allow many free passes, but the Kings had his number on Thursday.
Champion City chased him in the fourth inning, as Mykut allowed eight runs on 11 hits. It was the top of the order that did most of the damage for Champion City. Blake Buzzeo, Tyler Cox and Nikolas Pereira, the 1-2-3 batters in the order, each had three-hit games. David Novak, the catcher batting in the No. 5 hole, did the most to bring those guys around with a 4-for-5 effort and a team-high five runs batted in.
“I assume we’ve got to nibble at the corners a little bit and get ahead, mix it up, and throw multiple pitches for strikes,” Sullivan said when asked what his team could do better to limit the scoring opportunities.
“I think we struggled a little bit throwing some off-speed (pitches) for strikes, so they were kind of sitting dead-red fastball. We scored in a lot of innings, too, but they just had those big innings.”
Johnstown looked up to the challenge in the early in making it a high-scoring affair.
Bump Burgreen, the shortstop hitting No. 9 in the Mill Rats’ order, belted an opposite-field home run over the brick wall in left-center in the bottom of the second.
The score read 5-4 Champion City after three innings, but the scoring for the home side tapered off a bit after that. The Mill Rats registered 10 hits, drew eight walks, and had a pair of runners reach via a hit batter, but they also left 11 men stranded on base throughout the game.
Johnstown’s best chance to put a dent into the deficit came in the bottom of the seventh.
The Mill Rats loaded the bases with one out, and while they managed to plate a run when Burgreen drew a walk, they left three on base with a pair of strikeouts to end the threat.
Sullivan believes his team needs to maybe forget the situation at times, and go up with a more relaxed approach at the plate to cash in on those opportunities.
“I think maybe surrender the result a little bit and kind of just have that boring mindset of it’s nobody on and nobody out and it’s 0-0 and you’re just trying to win one pitch at time,” the Johnstown managed explained. “I think the situation kind of determines the focus, intensity and swing decisions.
“We kind of just got out of ourselves a little bit and maybe took some not so great swings on the first pitch there, like rolling into a double play. We didn’t get enough of our swings off to do damage early on in counts.”
Johnstown is now 1-2 in the second-half standings, and holds a 13-19 mark for the year.
The Mill Rats will have an off day Friday before hosting a two-game set against the Thrillville Thrillbillies Saturday and Sunday.
