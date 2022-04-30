The local high school sports landscape will change dramatically over the next two years, with all eight WestPAC schools that field varsity football teams having pledged to join new leagues and the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference inviting eight new members.
Berlin Brothersvalley, Conemaugh Township, Meyersdale Area, North Star and Windber Area have agreed to join the Inter-County Conference along with Rockwood Area, which plays football through a co-op with Berlin. Conemaugh Township is the lone Somerset County school headed to the Heritage Conference, where it will join newcomers Conemaugh Valley and Portage Area, with the Mustangs joining in 2022-23, a year earlier than the others.
The Laurel Highlands is expanding its reach into Centre, Clearfield and Huntingdon counties by extending invitations to Bald Eagle Area, Bellwood-Antis, Clearfield Area, Hollidaysburg Area, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone Area.
Here’s a look at how the Heritage, ICC, LHAC and WestPAC could look for the 2023-24 school year:
