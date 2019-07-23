Keystone Stingers

Members of the Keystone Stingers 18-under PONY Palomino championship team include: (kneeling, from left) - Lindsay Mowry (Bedford), Makayla Weyant (Chestnut Ridge); (standing) coach Tom Diehl, Cate Baran (Tyrone), Emily Baran (Tyrone), coach Chad Bollman, Kaitlin Brunelli (Bedford), Brooke Bollman (Bedford), Brooke Colledge (Everett), Atlanta Milliron (Chestnut Ridge), Kayla Diehl (Chestnut Ridge), Cameryn Feathers (Central), coaches Shane Weyant and Leo Brunelli. Absent from photo were coach Corey Reffner and Sydney Reffner (Shippensburg/Everett).

 Submitted photo

STERLING, Virginia – Nearly 75 teams from up and down the East Coast descended upon Loudoun County from July 13-21 for the annual PONY East Zone Nationals. 

The tournament format consisted of competitive pool play, a knockout stage and a final round of the top four teams that survived the knockout stage. The Keystone Stingers, made up of players from Bedford and Blair counties, emerged as the 18-under PONY Palomino division national champions for the second year in a row with wins over the Quebec Rebelles 5-3 in 8 innings and Front Royal Fire 2-1 in the finals, scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to prevail. 

Area members of the team include Bedford’s Brooke Bollman, Kaitlin Brunelli and Lindsay Mowry; and Chestnut Ridge’s Kayla Diehl, Atlanta Milliron and Makayla Weyant.

The Keystone Stingers ended up with a 7-1 record, scoring 51 runs and giving up only 12 runs.

The team finished the year with an overall 29-4 record with three championship wins and a fifth-place finish in a total of four Class A tournaments.

