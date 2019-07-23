STERLING, Virginia – Nearly 75 teams from up and down the East Coast descended upon Loudoun County from July 13-21 for the annual PONY East Zone Nationals.
The tournament format consisted of competitive pool play, a knockout stage and a final round of the top four teams that survived the knockout stage. The Keystone Stingers, made up of players from Bedford and Blair counties, emerged as the 18-under PONY Palomino division national champions for the second year in a row with wins over the Quebec Rebelles 5-3 in 8 innings and Front Royal Fire 2-1 in the finals, scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to prevail.
Area members of the team include Bedford’s Brooke Bollman, Kaitlin Brunelli and Lindsay Mowry; and Chestnut Ridge’s Kayla Diehl, Atlanta Milliron and Makayla Weyant.
The Keystone Stingers ended up with a 7-1 record, scoring 51 runs and giving up only 12 runs.
The team finished the year with an overall 29-4 record with three championship wins and a fifth-place finish in a total of four Class A tournaments.
