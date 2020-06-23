The Keystone Stingers 18-Under showcase team won the 2020 Atlantic Coast Softball Diamond Klassic Tournament held June 19-21 in Monroeville. The team finished the tournament with a 5-1 record, winning the championship game 8-1 against Gama Storm and avenging their only loss earlier in the tournament.
The Stingers outscored their opponents 35-5 during the tournament. They placed third the previous weekend in the Pride of the Poconos Tournament held in Williamsport with 20 teams while finishing with 4-1 overall record.
Members of the team include: Cate Baran, Harleigh Cavender, Brooke Colledge, Cam Feathers, Alex Iseminger, Lacey Lynn, Kierra Moist, Lindsay Mowry (Bedford), Sydnie Reese (Penn Cambria) and Makayla Weyant (Chestnut Ridge). The squad is coached by manager Shane Weyant and assisted by Pete Baran, Tony Cavender and Greg Reese.
