KEYSER, W.Va. – It took Keyser some time to get going on Saturday night, but once the Golden Tornado did, there was no stopping them.
North Star had success throwing the football early to trail by a touchdown after a quarter. Keyser got its secondary organized at the break, holding the pass-happy Cougars to only 19 yards through the air after halftime.
Offensively, the Golden Tornado eventually wore down North Star with their no-huddle Wing-T, gashing the Cougars' defense with 554 yards of total offense to cruise 56-14 at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley.
"I just don't think we played with the intensity we needed to," Keyser coach Derek Stephen said. "We played really well last week. We had good flow, good intensity. This week, we kind of came out flat.
"In the second half, our conditioning came into play a little bit, and they were losing some numbers. They kind of shortened the quarters when our depth came into play."
A week after a statement win at Robert C. Byrd to open the 2022 season, Keyser found itself in a dogfight after 12 minutes of play.
North Star quarterback Connor Yoder connected with Cody Hause for 54 yards down the right sideline, and the Cougars punched it in when Yoder hooked up with Garrett Tunstall for a 14-yard score on the final play of the opening period.
Yet, the Golden Tornado made the necessary adjustments. Yoder completed just one pass after halftime, Seth Sions and Jack Stanislawczyk intercepted passes and the Keyser offense punched the ball into the end zone at will.
Keyser scored touchdowns on five of its first six possessions to build a 35-14 lead at halftime. The nail in the coffin came when the Golden Tornado recovered an onside kick to start the second half and marched down the field for a score.
When it was all said and done, Keyser racked up 383 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 47 carries.
Quarterback Logan Rotruck directed the offense well, completing 6 of 12 passes for 171 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He added 62 yards with his legs on eight touches.
Tight end Braydon Keller provided Rotruck with a big target at 6-foot-3, 220-pounds, making grabs of 29 and 37 yards before halftime. Seth Healy caught two passes and both went for touchdowns of 22 and 42 yards. Seth Sions finished with 39 receiving yards, including a 30-yard TD.
Anthony Mele paced the rushing attack with 14 totes for 114 yards and two scores. Stanislawczyk rushed the ball once and made a 63-yard house call for Keyser's final touchdown. Kaii Kingman added a pair of TDs on the ground.
North Star, meanwhile, struggled in the ground game, rushing for 40 yards on 14 carries. The Cougars managed just 26 yards of total offense during the second half.
"Keyser's a good football team, big numbers," North Star coach Bob Landis said. "I think we wore down. We couldn't establish the run game, and I think that's a tribute to their defensive group. They have some guys over there that were getting after it pretty good. Hats off to them."
Yoder ended the night with 12 completions on 27 attempts for 205 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. In addition to his TD pass to Tunstall, he connected with Hause for a 3-yard score.
Hause was Yoder's top target with three grabs for 72 yards. Isaac Berkey hauled in two passes for 74 yards, including a 50-yard reception during the third quarter.
North Star utilized double moves early, and, during the first half, Keyser was biting.
"We got on our guys in the secondary," Stephen said. "They weren't playing their technique as well. They weren't doing the little things. Once we got them fixed, got them corrected, it took care of itself."
One of those guys in the secondary that made an impact was Stanislawczyk, who flipped the field with a long interception return during the third quarter to set up a scoring drive.
Stanislawczyk was a threat in all three phases, making returns of 21, 38 and 40 yards to start Keyser a trio of Keyser drives in North Star territory. Two of them resulted in touchdowns, and the other was halted by an interception by North Star's Mitchell Pristas – the Cougars' lone stop before halftime.
"He really came out last week and sparked us, and he was one or two guys away from being a big-play threat this week," Stephen said of Stanislawzyk. "It's something that we focus on because we want to go all three aspects: offense, defense and special teams."
Rotruck and Healy were entrenched in a quarterback battle entering the season, and while Rotruck appears to have won out, Keyser has found a way to utilize both players.
In addition to his 64 yards gained through the air, he nearly had a 54-yard run in the same quarter, but it was brought back by a block in the back.
"What we saw today was what we saw in the preseason before Seth (Healy) got hurt," Stephen said. "He can offer different things. We try to find our best 11 guys, our best packages that we can put on the field. I think we might have found something today."
Penalties were a problem for both teams before halftime. In addition to Healy's long run being erased, a 51-yard touchdown by Kingman was nullified by an illegal shift.
North Star, meanwhile, was called for three encroachment penalties in the first quarter alone, as the Keyser offense and North Star defense traded penalty yards back and forth. The Golden Tornado were penalized eight times for 60 yards during the first half, and the Cougars were called for 10 infractions for 84 yards.
Both teams played a much cleaner second half, combining for four penalties the rest of the way.
North Star (0-2) travels to West Branch (1-1) on Friday night.
Up next, Keyser (2-0) has a bye week before heading to Ohio to face Beaver (1-2).
"We're going to go there next week to scout them," Stephen said. "There are things you can't see on tape that you can in real life. A couple teams will be like, 'We didn't know you played no-huddle.' If you just watch film, you don't know that."
